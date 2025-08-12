Delhi Health Minister Launches AIDS Prevention Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday launched an Intensified Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Campaign about AIDS prevention, treatment, and stigma reduction on the occasion of International Youth Day.

The campaign, organised by the Delhi State AIDS Control Society (DSACS), was flagged off from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, aims to highlight both preventive and curative healthcare.

The initiative is being carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their vision for a healthier India.

The campaign will run across Delhi, ensuring that awareness messages reach every section of society. Special emphasis will be placed on youth engagement, given their important role in shaping public health outcomes.

"Our government is committed to both preventive and curative healthcare. Our government is sincere in its work, and all our doctors are ready to serve the people of Delhi. All essential medicines are available in our hospitals, and we ensure their continuous supply," said Dr. Singh.

He said the campaign is being run across the country on International Youth Day, and starting in Delhi from this hospital.

Dr. Singh highlighted that the Delhi Government is providing free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), enabling HIV-positive individuals to lead healthy, normal lives.

Free HIV testing facilities are available in government hospitals and health centres.

He noted that drug use through shared needles and syringes has contributed to the spread of HIV and called for a united resolve not to discriminate against people living with HIV.

Addressing the deep-rooted myths and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS in society, Dr. Singh said that the campaign will also focus on removing them through targeted outreach at the grassroots level.

Activities will include village-level meetings, folk cultural level performances, public rallies, and awareness programmes in schools - ensuring that the message reaches every corner of the community in an engaging and relatable manner, said an official statement.

Making a special appeal to the youth, Dr. Singh said,“You are our strength. Use social media, schools, colleges, and neighbourhood forums to spread correct information about HIV/AIDS and help raise awareness against this infection.”

He urged all citizens to ensure active participation in awareness activities and to make a collective effort towards controlling HIV/AIDS in Delhi and across the country.