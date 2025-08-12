Laser Optics Market Worth $19.23 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2025
|
$ 10.97 billion
|
Estimated Value by 2030
|
$ 19.23 billion
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%
|
Market Size Available for
|
2021–2030
|
Forecast Period
|
2025–2030
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By components, application, end user industry, and region
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Key Market Challenge
|
Regulatory hurdles and safety compliance
|
Key Market Opportunities
|
Growth in optical communication and data transmission
|
Key Market Drivers
|
Increase in demand for high precision industrial manufacturing
Laser mirrors capture significant market growth throughout the forecast period
The laser mirrors segment is expected to have significant market growth during the forecast period due to its important role in the high-color optical system and increasing demand in different industries. Laser mirrors are important components used to reflect and direct laser rays without compromising on quality. With the rapid growth of applications in fields like telecommunications, healthcare, defense, and manufacturing, the demand for laser mirrors is rising significantly. Especially the increasing use of lasers in medical procedures, material treatment, and advanced research drives the demand for mirrors that provide high reflection, thermal stability, and durability. In addition, progress in laser technology, such as fiber lasers and ultrafast lasers, requires highly specific optical components, which further promote the growth in the market. The increasing popularity of laser-based systems in new technologies, including lidar for autonomous vehicles and precise metrology, also supports the market expansion of lasers. In addition, the ongoing R&D investments in coating materials and production techniques are expected to increase the performance and strength of the product, making the laser mirrors more accessible to a wide range of final users.
Laser processing is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period
Laser processing is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period due to its versatility, accuracy, and increasing adoption in large industries such as the automotive industry, electronics, aerospace, and health care. This technique provides better accuracy and minimal material waste for high-speed, contact-free operations such as cutting, welding, drilling, engraving, and surface treatment than traditional methods. As manufacturers quickly move toward automation and smart production practices, laser treatment becomes an important tool for efficiency and productivity. In addition, the increase in electric vehicles, small electronic components, and adapted medical equipment increases the need for accurate and reliable processing technologies, and further demand for the market. Development of advanced laser systems, such as fiber lasers and ultra-short pulses, has expanded the range of materials and applications that can be treated effectively. In addition, innovation in laser control software and integration with robotics and AIS laser treatment make it more flexible and cost-effective. With increasing emphasis on stability and energy-ability production, these benefits are expected to strengthen the most important state of laser treatment in the industrial laser market during the forecast period.
The US is pegged to be the largest market for laser optics in the North American region
The US is estimated to account for the largest market share in the laser optics industry during the forecast period due to its strong industrial base, technical management, and high investment levels in research and development. The country is home to many major players in laser production, optics, and advanced materials, which promote innovation and accelerate laser technologies in various areas. US industries such as aviation, the automotive industry, electronics, and health services are more dependent on laser-based procedures for applications such as cutting, welding, and engraving. In addition, the increasing demand for accurate production and smart factory solutions continues the integration of the laser system. The US government's support for advanced production initiatives and defense-related laser technologies contribute significantly to market development. In addition, the presence of top research institutes and universities improves the development and commercialization of the next-generation laser technologies. As companies prefer rapid automation, productivity, and energy efficiency, the US market benefits from early adoption trends and a strong ecosystem of final users and solution providers. These causes gather the US together to lead the global laser optics market during the forecast period.
Major vendors in the laser optics companies include Coherent Corp. (US), TRUMPF (Germany), Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd (China), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), JENOPTIK AG (Germany), Edmund Optics Inc. (US), Laser Components (Germany), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Shanghai Optics (US), and Lumentum Operations LLC (US).
About MarketsandMarketsTM
MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.
Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.
To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarketsTM INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site:
Research Insight: ResearchInsight/laser-optics-companies
Content Source: PressReleases/laser-optics
Logo:
