Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Transfer Bed (CLR-311)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I use a wheelchair and have limited use of my hand. I thought there could be an easier and safer way to transfer to and from my bed," said an inventor, from Ciceero, Ill., "so I invented the FREEDOM TRANSFER BED. My design eliminates the need for assistance, and it could help prevent falls."

The patent-pending invention provides a new bed for individuals with limited mobility, wheelchair users, and children. In doing so, it enables the user to transfer to and from the bed without assistance. As a result, it increases safety, confidence, and independence. The invention features a safe design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone confined to a wheelchair, disabled individuals, the elderly, children, healthcare facilities, hotels, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLR-311, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

