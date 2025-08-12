Divi Resorts Welcomes Industry Veteran Maarten Smeets As Director Of Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to welcome Maarten to the Divi Resorts family," said Marco Galaverna, COO & President of Divi Resorts. "His global perspective, strong operational expertise, and passion for people make him a perfect fit for our team. We're confident his leadership will help us continue delivering memorable, guest-first experiences rooted in authentic Caribbean hospitality."

With over two decades of experience in international hospitality, Smeets brings a diverse and well-rounded background to Divi. He has held leadership roles at Explora Journeys, Virgin Voyages, and Marriott, and has helped build service cultures and launch new brands across hotels, resorts, and ultra-luxury cruise lines. A graduate of the hotel school in the Netherlands, with a capstone at Cornell's Nolan School of Hotel Administration, Smeets has worked across five continents and lived in the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Peru.

"Divi's deep roots in the Caribbean, commitment to local communities, and guest-first approach align perfectly with my own values," said Smeets. "After spending the last 15 years at sea, I felt a strong calling to bring that experience ashore. I'm excited to focus on delivering grounded and authentic experiences for our guests...this time, with both feet in the sand."

Smeets noted his immediate priority is connecting with teams and guests across each resort, immersing himself in the day-to-day operations to identify opportunities for improvement. He also emphasized the importance of meeting the evolving expectations of today's travelers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, who value sustainability, digital ease, and meaningful, personalized experiences.

"Travelers today are seeking more than just a vacation - they want emotional connection, authenticity, and moments that matter. Experiential luxury is overtaking material luxury," said Smeets. "Divi is perfectly positioned to meet this demand, with all-inclusive flexibility, multi-resort access, and a sincere, heart-first service culture that doesn't feel scripted or corporate."

Smeets also expressed his deep connection to the Caribbean, calling his return to Aruba a homecoming. "Before my years at sea, I lived and worked in Aruba. Returning now feels like coming home. And, I'm excited to pick up my golf swing again at Divi's beautiful nine-hole course in Aruba! The Caribbean's vibrant spirit, warm hospitality, and sense of community are what make this region so special."

Reflecting on his approach to leadership and hospitality, he added, "The ultimate luxury is time - something we never get back. For me, it's about crafting experiences where guests feel seen, welcomed, and part of the Divi community. It's the personal touches, cultural connections, and seamless service that create what I call unreasonable hospitality."

Divi Resorts welcomes Maarten Smeets with enthusiasm and looks forward to his leadership in this new chapter of operational excellence and guest-centered innovation.

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has delivered Caribbean vacations rooted in genuine hospitality, beachfront beauty, and flexible travel experiences. With locations across Aruba, Bonaire, Barbados, St. Maarten, and St. Croix, Divi continues to provide memorable getaways with heart-first service in the most sought-after island destinations.

