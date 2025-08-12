Ivim Health Unveils GLP-1 ID: Precision Dosing Meets Individualized Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Every body is different, and that's especially true when it comes to how people respond to GLP-1 medications. While we offer fixed-dose protocols as well, it's much more difficult to work around side effects, sensitivities, or how quickly someone's body adjusts. Fixed-dose plans simply don't offer the flexibility many patients need. With GLP-1 ID, we're able to tailor the dose week by week based on how the patient is actually feeling and progressing. That can often mean fewer side effects, better results, and a much higher chance the patient will stay on the medication long enough to see real, lasting change."- Dr. Jessica Duncan, MD, Obesity Medicine Specialist, Ivim Health.

The new GLP-1 ID protocol was developed in response to outcomes observed in a retrospective study published in Obesity Pillars (June 2025), which analyzed 1,131 patients treated through Ivím's virtual GLP-1 program. Patients experienced an average of 21.8% total body weight loss over 68 weeks, with high retention and minimal side effects, which outperformed results from major clinical trials. While the study did not evaluate GLP-1 ID specifically, it validated the power of Ivím's individualized care model. These real-world insights inspired the development of GLP-1 ID as a way to scale and refine what worked: responsive care, dose flexibility, and a patient-first approach. GLP-1 ID takes this model even further by introducing a structured system for weekly dose adjustments, tailored to each patient's biology, symptoms, and goals.

"The study proves that when GLP-1s are delivered with individualized care, outcomes improve dramatically," said Dr. Taylor Kantor, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Ivim Health. "With GLP-1 ID, we've taken that further-creating a structured, precision protocol that enables providers to fine-tune dosing weekly based on real-time patient data. Traditional care locks patients into fixed, standard dosing, but our individualized approach allows for true customization-because no two bodies respond the same, and care should reflect that."

"Ivim isn't like anything I've tried before. For once, it wasn't just about getting a prescription. It was about being seen, heard, and supported every step of the way. My Ivim provider took the time to understand my goals and adjusted my dose based on how my body responded, which made a huge difference. The care team consistently checked in and offered guidance that actually fit my lifestyle. The nutrition advice was realistic, not overwhelming, and the app helped me stay on track without added stress. What made the biggest difference was the human touch. I always felt like someone had my back. Thanks to Ivím, I've not only lost weight - I've built healthier habits and a better relationship with myself. This program treated me like a whole person, not just a number on a chart." – Ivim Health patient, Gbemisola Ogun.

With more than 25,000 five-star reviews on Trustpilot, Ivim Health is recognized as a leading GLP-1 telehealth provider in the United States. The launch of GLP-1 ID reflects the company's continued focus on individualized care by offering patients a more responsive, personalized approach to weight management. By combining precision dosing, whole-body support, and clinical expertise, Ivim aims to raise the standard for obesity treatment. As the national conversation around GLP-1 therapy continues to evolve, Ivim remains focused on data-driven outcomes and delivering care that adapts to each patient's unique needs.

About Ivim Health:

Ivim Health is a leading virtual healthcare provider specializing in individualized weight care and the treatment of cardiometabolic conditions such as obesity. With a nationwide team of nearly 100 licensed medical providers, including board-certified Obesity Medicine Physicians and Nurse Practitioners, Ivim delivers safe, effective care through its telehealth platform. Focused on outcomes, access, and patient safety, Ivim helps patients navigate their GLP-1 therapy journey with expert guidance, education, and support. As a trusted voice in the evolving conversation around GLP-1 medications, Ivim is committed to making America healthy again, one patient at a time.

Ivim Health has cared for over 470,000 patients across all 50 states and is the top-rated GLP-1 telehealth provider on Trustpilot, the leading global platform for verified healthcare and service reviews, with over 25,000 five-star reviews.

