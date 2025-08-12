Yourmenu Secures No. 461 Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
YourMenu achieves top 500 ranking as demand for integrated restaurant ordering and marketing technology accelerates.Post thi
Founded in 2022, YourMenu has quickly become a trusted technology partner for restaurants nationwide. The platform integrates with major POS systems like Clover and Square, providing tools for online ordering, marketing automation, loyalty programs, and commission-free delivery. YourMenu is committed to helping restaurants keep more of their revenue and build stronger customer relationships.
About YourMenu
YourMenu is an innovative restaurant technology platform designed to help independent restaurants thrive in the digital age. Through seamless online ordering, marketing automation, and POS integrations, YourMenu empowers restaurants to increase sales, strengthen customer loyalty, and operate more efficiently. Learn more at .
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .
SOURCE YourMenu
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment