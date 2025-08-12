Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yourmenu Secures No. 461 Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies


2025-08-12 10:46:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "This recognition is a direct reflection of the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team and the thousands of restaurant owners who trust YourMenu to power their growth," said Jordan Silverstein, Executive VP of YourMenu. "We started with a mission to level the playing field for small independent restaurants, and ranking in the top 500 is proof that our approach is making a real difference."

YourMenu achieves top 500 ranking as demand for integrated restaurant ordering and marketing technology accelerates.

Founded in 2022, YourMenu has quickly become a trusted technology partner for restaurants nationwide. The platform integrates with major POS systems like Clover and Square, providing tools for online ordering, marketing automation, loyalty programs, and commission-free delivery. YourMenu is committed to helping restaurants keep more of their revenue and build stronger customer relationships.

About YourMenu
YourMenu is an innovative restaurant technology platform designed to help independent restaurants thrive in the digital age. Through seamless online ordering, marketing automation, and POS integrations, YourMenu empowers restaurants to increase sales, strengthen customer loyalty, and operate more efficiently. Learn more at .

About Inc.
 Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

