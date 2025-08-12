Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute Named To The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're honored to be recognized among the Inc. 5000," said Paul Roetzer, Founder and CEO of Marketing AI Institute. "This milestone reflects not only our team's hard work and vision, but also the accelerating demand for AI education and enablement. We're in the midst of the most profound technological shift in human history. AI is transforming everything. At Marketing AI Institute, we're committed to leading the way by helping businesses evolve faster and innovate smarter."

Marketing AI Institute delivers expert content, online education, interactive tools, strategic consulting, and live events to help professionals navigate and apply AI effectively. Today, the Institute has a growing community of more than 100,000 opt-in subscribers, including professionals from the world's most recognized brands. It also maintains partnerships with leading technology companies and produces the annual Marketing AI Conference (MAICON).

Building on this momentum, the team behind the Institute launched SmarterX, an AI research and education firm focused on scalable, one-to-many AI enablement initiatives. SmarterX has three primary public-facing business units and brands: Marketing AI Institute, AI Academy by SmarterX, and The Artificial Intelligence.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Marketing AI Institute

Marketing AI Institute, a SmarterX brand founded in 2016, is a media, events, and education company that makes artificial intelligence approachable and actionable for marketers and business leaders. The Institute produces the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON ) and three virtual summits-AI for Writers Summit , AI for Agencies Summit , and AI for B2B Marketers Summit . It also hosts The Artificial Intelligence Show podcast, runs the AI Academy with course series including AI Fundamentals, Piloting AI, and Scaling AI, and offers exclusive resources through the AI Mastery Membership. The Institute is the publisher of Marketing Artificial Intelligence: AI, Marketing and the Future of Business (Matt Holt Books, 2022). Learn more at .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

