Hindustan Zinc Becomes First Indian Company To Join International Council On Mining And Metals (ICMM)
Priya Agarwal Hebbar , Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc, said the membership reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible resource development, while enabling collaboration with global mining leaders.
With this, Hindustan Zinc commits to ICMM's 40 performance expectations spanning Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, including third-party validation across all operations.
Arun Misra , CEO – Hindustan Zinc, called it a new chapter in the company's Sustainability 2.0 journey, integrating global best practices to create lasting environmental, social, and industry-wide impact.
Rohitesh Dhawan , President & CEO, ICMM, welcomed Hindustan Zinc as a significant addition, strengthening collective efforts and reinforcing its leadership in India's mining sector.
Headquartered in Udaipur, Hindustan Zinc operates silver-lead-zinc underground mines, smelters, and allied infrastructure across northwest India. Recognized for excellence in tailings management, decarbonization, circular economy, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, the company maintains independent governance and transparent sustainability reporting.
Hindustan Zinc has been ranked the world's most sustainable metals and mining company by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for two consecutive years. Its 2030 Sustainable Goals focus on climate action, biodiversity, water stewardship, circularity, and inclusive growth, with a commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner . It was the first Indian metals and mining company to secure SBTi-validated targets aligned to the 1.5°C goal, achieving a 15% reduction in GHG emissions intensity in FY25 vs 2020. With an EPD-verified portfolio, Hindustan Zinc is uniquely positioned to lead the global energy transition, balancing growth with environmental stewardship and social progress.
