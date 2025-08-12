Live Webinar: The Finance Pro's Guide To Preventing Payment Fraud
Finance and payments leaders to explore evolving fraud tactics and strategies for mitigating institutional risk - with on-demand access available following the live session.
CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unimarket , a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management solutions, today announced a new live webinar in its ongoing thought leadership series: " The Finance Pro's Guide to Preventing Payment Fraud. "
Co-presented with Finexio , a leading provider of AP Payments-as-a-Service (APaaS) for mid-market and enterprise organizations, the session will be held Thursday, August 14, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT and is free to attend. The webinar will also be available on demand following the live broadcast.
As payment fraud becomes more sophisticated, institutions must stay ahead of new tactics, technologies, and vulnerabilities. This educational webinar will explore the real risks and blind spots facing finance and procurement teams-and how organizations can take steps to strengthen controls, modernize systems, and reduce fraud exposure.
"If you're not actively modernizing your payables process, you're opening the door to financial loss," said Darren Blakely, Executive Vice President at Unimarket. "We've seen a surge in fraudulent payment attempts across sectors. With this session, our goal is to equip finance professionals with the strategies and insight they need to protect their institutions."
Designed for CFOs, controllers, procurement leads, and IT stakeholders, this webinar will explore:
-
The latest fraud trends impacting AP and payments
Common red flags and vulnerabilities in payables workflows
Practical steps to improve fraud prevention and compliance
How leading finance teams are transforming payment operations
The session will feature a conversation between Darren Blakely , Executive Vice President at Unimarket, and Chris Wyatt , Chief Strategy Officer at Finexio.
Registration is now open:
fraud-prevention
Unimarket Thought Leadership Webinar Series
This webinar is part of the Unimarket Thought Leadership Webinar Series , which provides practical insights and expert-led discussions to help organizations optimize their source-to-pay operations. Explore Unimarket's library of on-demand educational webinars, featuring a wide range of topics across the source-to-pay spectrum, at:
About Unimarket
Unimarket is a global provider of source-to-pay and spend management software solutions. We empower organizations to achieve greater clarity and control over their procurement processes, maximizing impact through tangible financial outcomes and sustainable business practices. To schedule a demo of Unimarket's source-to-pay suite of modular software products, visit Unimarket or follow us on LinkedIn .
Media Contact:
Lou Hughes
Moving Minds
+1 (561) 508-0128
[email protected]
