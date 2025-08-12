360 Privacy Ranks No. 364 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 675 Percent, This Marks 360 Privacy's First Time on the List

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that 360 Privacy , provider of the leading digital executive protection platform, is No. 364 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor that reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team," said Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy. "This achievement validates our mission to protect the digital identity, reputation, and security of high-profile executives, athletes, high-net-worth families, and other high-profile individuals. As a veteran-founded company, we're proud to bring military-grade precision and expertise to the rapidly evolving digital privacy landscape."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Founded in 2018, 360 Privacy is comprised of leaders from the Special Operations Forces, Intelligence, and Technology communities. The company specializes in comprehensive PII removal services, helping clients maintain their privacy and security in an increasingly connected digital world.

The Inc. 5000 recognition comes at a time when concerns about digital privacy are at an all-time high. 360 Privacy's specialized services have become increasingly valuable to high-profile individuals and organizations seeking to protect their digital footprint from potential threats and unwanted exposure.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy, a leader in digital executive protection solutions, provides the essential security layer that bridges the gap between cybersecurity and physical security, protecting organizations, executives, and high net worth individuals. Its tiered approach to managing digital identity combines proprietary technology and automation with human expertise to prevent, monitor, and remediate high-risk threats across the attack surface, and both the deep and dark web. With decades of experience in military special operations, law enforcement, intelligence, technology, and executive protection, 360 Privacy is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, professional sports organizations, and ultra-high-net-worth families, to safeguard their assets, reputation, and sensitive information. To learn more, please visit:

Media Contact:

Connect Marketing for 360 Privacy

Sherri Walkenhorst

801-373-7888

