Legendary Supply Chain Makes The Inc. 5000 List For 4Th Consecutive Year, Ranking No. 1220 With 358% Three-Year Growth

- Rob Steele, Chief Growth OfficerHENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary Supply Chain , a software provider specializing in solutions that help service and distribution organizations improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their operations, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth year in a row. The company ranks No. 1220 nationally, with an impressive 358% revenue growth over the past three years.The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates the most successful and dynamic independent businesses in the United States. Legendary Supply Chain's sustained performance underscores its expanding footprint and its continued commitment to innovation, customer success, and operational excellence.“We are thrilled to make the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year,” said Rob Steele, Chief Growth Officer of Legendary Supply Chain.“We're excited to have scaled our business and pivoted into AI, while continuing to invest in our team so we can apply real-world use cases to the newest technology on the Salesforce platform, driving efficiency and growth for our customers.”Founded in 2016, Legendary Supply Chain offers a managed package application, tailored for service and distribution organizations, available on the Salesforce AppExchange. The platform bridges an operational gap in Salesforce's core CRM capabilities, empowering organizations to manage inventory, procurement, field service, technical operations and other processes in a single, connected system.About the Inc. 5000The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, companies must be privately held, for-profit, independent, and based in the United States. The 2025 list represents a dynamic segment of the American economy, highlighting companies that are driving innovation, creating jobs, and building lasting impact.About Legendary Supply ChainLegendary Supply Chain is a Salesforce ISV partner specializing in transactional and operational management. Since 2016, Legendary Supply Chain has helped organizations across industries streamline their operations, connect their teams, and gain real-time visibility into their performance. For more information, visit .

