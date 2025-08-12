Tropic Ocean Airways Launches 'Wine Hop' Seaplane Flights To Long Island's North Fork Just In Time For Harvest Season

Tropic Ocean Airways Logo

- Tropic Ocean Airways CEO Rob Ceravolo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the grape harvest ripens across the storied North Fork of Long Island, Tropic Ocean Airways introduces an elevated wine tasting experience: the Wine Hop Seaplane Getaway. This premium, seaplane-hopping service offers wine lovers and discerning travelers a chance to“Fly In. Wine Down.”, skipping the traffic and savoring the season in style.

Key Highlights:

. Seamless departures from wherever you are: Whether you're in Manhattan, the tri-state area, or beyond, Tropic's amphibious aircraft can depart from private docks, local airports, or seaplane bases-wherever you are.

. Land in the heart of the action: With water landings available in New Suffolk, Southold, Greenport, Shelter Island, and more, Tropic's amphibious aircraft bring you directly to the North Fork-bypassing the traffic on 25A and eliminating the need to fly into traditional airports far from the vineyards. For homeowners in the area, landings at Mattituck Airport may also be arranged on a case-by-case basis.

. Tailored wine itineraries: Visits to premier North Fork vineyards-think sparkling, rosé, Cabernet, Chardonnay-complemented by shore-side chauffeured transfers, vineyard guides, and elevated wine brunches.

. Flexible schedule: From same-day round to extended stays, your wine country escape is on your terms -available from September 6 through October 31, 2025-ideal for weekend getaways, celebrations and harvest events.

. Safety and style: Featuring Tropic's fleet of amphibious Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft, each flight carries up to eight passengers and a two-pilot ARGUS Gold Safety Rated crew.

“North Fork's vineyards offer an unparalleled harvest vibe-cool climate, rich maritime influence, and grapes that flourish as the leaves turn,” said Tropic Ocean Airways CEO Rob Ceravolo.“Our Wine Hop flights remove the stress of travel and make it extra special-no driving, no hassle-so guests can fully embrace the joy of the season.”

Why it matters:

. The North Fork wine region, celebrated for its wines, farms and scenic charm, is now reaching a broader audience from New York metropolitan area.

. Taking cues from premium Napa experiences, Tropic's curated seaplane itineraries elevate regional travel, combining comfort, speed, and flavor exploration.

About Tropic Ocean Airways:

Founded in 2009 by military aviators, Tropic Ocean Airways has grown into the world's largest amphibious airline, operating a fleet of amphibious and wheeled late model Cessna Grand Caravans across Florida, the Bahamas, and the Northeast. With ARGUS Gold safety certification, two pilot crews, and a commitment to seamless travel, Tropic offers scheduled flights, private charters, yacht provisioning, and unique experiences like Wine Hopping on the North Fork.

