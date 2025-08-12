Oliva Gibbs Named One Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National Oil and Gas Law Firm Ranks #1011 Overall and #12 in the Energy Sector on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oliva Gibbs, a leading oil and gas law firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking #12 in the Energy sector, #1011 overall, #20 in the Houston metro, and #112 in Texas – placing it among the fastest-growing businesses serving America's oil and gas industry.This second consecutive Inc. 5000 appearance underscores how Oliva Gibbs has evolved since 2013 from a specialized title practice into today's Chambers-ranked oil and gas law firm with over 50 lawyers providing a full suite of legal services across every major U.S. basin."It's a great honor to be recognized by Inc. for a second year," said Co-owner Zack Oliva . "Our success is rooted in a core belief: prioritize the needs of our clients and employees and the business will thrive. This award proves that our approach works, even in a highly competitive industry."Co-owner Brad Gibbs noted, "We are seeing a clear trend in the industry. Clients, from operators to private equity-backed startups to non-traditional owners, are seeking more than just general legal services; they need specialized expertise in upstream oil and gas. Our team of experienced 'dirt lawyers' are uniquely positioned to handle these complex title, transactional, and litigation challenges, which is what's fueling our growth."This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .About Oliva Gibbs PLLCOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm's attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers clear legal solutions for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide.Media Contact:

