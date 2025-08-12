Delhi CM Stresses Civic Responsibility As Way Of Celebrating I-Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Launching NDMC's 'Tiranga Yatra', Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday gave a call for national duty and civic responsibility to mark the Festival of Independence.

“A true homage to the heroes of our independence lies not only in ceremonial tributes, but in fulfilling our duties as responsible citizens,” she said, as the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised a grand 'Tiranga Yatra' in Connaught Place with the enthusiastic participation of 5,000 students from NDMC's Atal Adarsh and Navyug Schools.

She said,“Rights and freedoms flourish only when we uphold our responsibilities, keeping our surroundings clean, protecting our rivers from pollution, conserving electricity and water and preserving our environment.”

Reaffirming the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), she urged every Delhiite to take a pledge to make the city the most beautiful capital in the world.

She stressed that these small, yet significant actions form the foundation of a strong, clean and sustainable future.

“This is our Delhi, our pride and our responsibility. Let us carry this spirit forward beyond Independence Day and work together to make our city a model for the nation,” she said.

As the nation immerses itself in the vibrant celebration of Independence Day, with the Tricolour proudly waving across every street and skyline, the NDMC joined the festivities by paying tribute to the countless martyrs and brave soldiers whose sacrifices have safeguarded India's freedom.

The Yatra commenced from Janpath Radial Circle at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place, filling the inner circle with the vibrant hues of the Tricolour and the spirit of patriotism.

Those present included Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Council Members Anil Valmiki and Dinesh Partap Singh.

The march passed through the Inner Circle, Connaught Place, with thousands of school students, teachers, parents, NDMC officials and citizens waving the National Flag.

In addition to the Yatra, students actively took part in Tiranga Tribute, patriotic song performances, and human chain formations, each activity resonating with the theme of the National Flag and the spirit of unity.

On August 8, the Central Government launched the fourth edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, to be observed from August 9 to August 15.

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day this year, a moment to not only rejoice in freedom but also to remember the supreme sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is a unifying force, reminding every citizen of the sacrifices that brought us independence and inspiring us to safeguard, develop, and progress our nation.

Bringing the Tricolour into every home is a symbol of pride, unity, and love for our country, said an NDMC official.