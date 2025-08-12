Tipranks To Become Official Sponsor Of 5-Time U.S. Chess Champion Hikaru Nakamura

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As part of the partnership, Nakamura will create and manage a Stream Portfolio on TipRanks. Viewers and fans of Hikaru will be able to track his investment research in real time on his widely followed video channels and social media - plus share ideas in the stream chat to help shape the portfolio's holdings. Working with TipRanks' award-winning platform, Nakamura will showcase how he evaluates opportunities, while emphasizing that all content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

A Strategic Fit Between Chess and Investing

Nakamura's dominance in chess stems from his ability to absorb vast amounts of information, analyze multiple outcomes, and make decisive moves under pressure-skills that closely mirror successful investing.

"TipRanks offers a wide variety of insights on thousands of stocks and equities, helping me to think strategically about all of my investments," said Nakamura. "Just like in chess, beating the market depends on making wise, fully informed decisions. Harnessing data to think several moves ahead is second nature to me.""While other investing websites might sponsor more popular spectator sports such as soccer, our partnership with a chess champion is pitch perfect," said Uri Gruenbaum, Founder and CEO of TipRanks. "We are tailor-made for investors who seek to act strategically, just like Hikaru does."

AI-Driven Innovation Powering TipRanks' Growth

Earlier this year, TipRanks launched the world's most comprehensive AI Stock Analyst , a multi-factor tool that evaluates stocks across fundamental, technical, and sentiment-based indicators in an easy-to-digest format. These tools have been seminal in TipRanks' recent growth, with the site passing 9 million unique users in July.



AI Catalyst – Delivers real-time explanations for why a stock is moving, pinpointing the specific news or events driving the change. It continuously scans and analyzes market updates, providing instant clarity on market-moving events.

AI Analyst – An automated, data-driven report evaluating a stock's strengths, risks, and future potential, designed for both seasoned investors and beginners. Earnings Call Transcript Summaries – Condenses earnings call highlights with sentiment analysis, classifying tone as Positive, Neutral, or Negative, enabling investors to grasp performance and outlook in minutes.

About TipRanks

TipRanks is a comprehensive financial research platform that aggregates analyst ratings, insider activity, hedge fund signals, news sentiment, and fundamental data into actionable insights. Serving millions of retail investors worldwide, TipRanks empowers users to make smarter, data-backed investment decisions.

