Endurance Earns BBB Accreditation And A- Rating For Ethical Business Practices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Endurance, one of the nation's top providers of vehicle protection plans, has officially received Accreditation and an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a reflection of its focus on integrity, open communication, and consistently strong customer feedback. Both the consumer and dealer divisions, Endurance Warranty Services and Endurance Dealer Services (EDS), are now BBB-accredited.

BBB Accreditation is given to companies that meet the organization's standards for honest business conduct, clear customer communication, and a reliable track record. Endurance's A- rating highlights its ability to address customer issues quickly, operate with transparency, and build lasting trust with drivers across the country.

"This recognition from the BBB reflects the bar we hold ourselves to across every part of the company," said Justin C. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Endurance. "Whether someone's filing a claim or calling in with a question, our goal is the same: make sure every driver feels protected, informed, and supported every mile of the way."

To qualify for BBB Accreditation , businesses must meet a set of trust-based criteria, including responsiveness to customer concerns, clear service terms, proper licensing, and a commitment to ethical business standards. Accredited companies are expected to handle complaints fairly and maintain a strong reputation in the marketplace.

Endurance continues to earn customer confidence through award-winning support and a streamlined experience from start to finish, with a current 3.75-star BBB customer rating and more than 4,700 verified reviews.

About Endurance Warranty Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is a well-established provider of vehicle service contracts , offering a range of protection plans designed to help drivers manage the costs of unexpected repairs. As a direct provider for most plans, Endurance delivers award-winning customer service , in-house claims processing, and a streamlined experience from start to finish. With a focus on transparency, affordability, and trust, Endurance helps vehicle owners to drive with greater confidence, knowing they have support when it matters most.

As a RepairPal Elite Partner , Endurance collaborates on nationwide initiatives to improve the repair experience and expand consumer access to certified, high-quality repair facilities. This partnership gives customers access to over 3,900 certified shops and supports shared efforts to build trust and transparency in automotive repair.

SOURCE Endurance Warranty Services LLC.