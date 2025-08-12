West Physics Ranks No. 4787 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that West Physics is No. 4787 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"I'm enormously proud of all of our team members at West Physics for working with care and conviction to accomplish this goal," stated Dr. Geoffrey West, Founder and CEO of West Physics. Dr. West continued, "Only 110 companies on the list have been named to the list over 10 times and so it is especially rare and gratifying to be on the list for an 11th time. It reflects a level of focus and consistency in all aspects of our business that we strive for, and I think it also validates our commitment to keeping our customers and their needs at the center of everything we do."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Their resilience and innovation have set them apart as leaders driving the future of American entrepreneurship.

West Physics, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading global provider of integrated diagnostic medical and health physics testing and radiation safety consulting services. West Physics serves thousands of client sites, including hospitals, freestanding imaging centers, mobile imaging providers, and physician offices throughout the 50 U.S. states, federal territories, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. West Physics specializes in assisting healthcare providers in maintaining their accreditation with organizations such as The Joint Commission, the American College of Radiology, the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, RadSite, and in radiation regulatory compliance with state and federal agencies.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact:

Denny Runnion

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE West Physics Consulting, LLC

