Global Medical Virtual Assistants Ranks No. 368 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a, this marks GMVA's debut appearance on the Inc. 5000 list, which showcases the most dynamic and successful independent businesses across the U.S. economy.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor that reflects the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by thousands of healthcare providers across the United States," said Beth Lachance, CEO and Founder of Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA). "When I founded GMVA, my mission was clear: to provide healthcare professionals with the support they need to focus on what matters most-caring for patients. This milestone is just the beginning. As we continue to grow, our vision remains steadfast: to redefine the future of healthcare support through innovation, compassion, and global scale."

Founded with the vision to streamline administrative burdens in healthcare, GMVA connects medical practices with highly trained virtual assistants across the globe, empowering providers to focus more on patient care and less on operational stress. From independent practices to large medical groups and hospital systems, GMVA enables healthcare organizations to scale quickly, operate efficiently, and optimize their budgets without compromising on quality. The company now serves thousands of healthcare providers nationwide, revolutionizing how healthcare support is delivered.

The 2025 Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America's economy, featuring well-known alumni such as Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, and Chobani. Companies honored this year have navigated significant challenges-from inflation to a shifting labor market-while continuing to grow at impressive rates.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it."

GMVA will be honored at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held October 22–24 in Phoenix, Arizona. The top 500 companies, including GMVA, will be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

For more information and to see the full list, visit .

About Global Medical Virtual Assistants

Global Medical Virtual Assistants (GMVA) is a U.S.-based company dedicated to providing remote administrative support to healthcare providers across the nation. By combining global talent with industry-specific training, GMVA helps streamline operations, reduce overhead, and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, GMVA continues to lead the charge in redefining healthcare support services.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Preston Strada

Marketing Manager

Global Medical Virtual Assistants

678-314-4437

[email protected]



SOURCE Global Medical Virtual Assistants