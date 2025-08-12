5WPR Deepens Commitment To Israeli Market With Expanded Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced an expansion of its service offerings to better support Israeli companies seeking to grow their visibility and market share both domestically and abroad. Building on the agency's established presence in the region, 5W will now provide a broader suite of integrated communications solutions, including media buying , full-scale digital marketing , public relations, and cross-sector digital strategy, tailored to the unique needs of Israel's dynamic business ecosystem.

The move reflects 5W's continued investment in the Israeli market, where innovation-driven companies in technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and other sectors are seeking sophisticated, results-oriented communications support to compete on the global stage.

"Israel is a hub for entrepreneurship and groundbreaking innovation, and we are committed to ensuring these companies have the strategic communications support they need to reach new audiences and achieve meaningful business growth," said Ronn Torossian , Founder and Chairman of 5WPR. "By expanding our services here, we are doubling down on our belief in the region's potential and providing clients with the tools to maximize their visibility and impact worldwide."

With more than two decades of experience driving media and digital strategies for global brands, 5WPR is uniquely positioned to help Israeli companies bridge the gap between local success and international recognition. The agency's expanded offerings will focus on delivering measurable outcomes through integrated campaigns spanning earned media, paid media, influencer marketing , SEO , content creation, and strategic partnerships.

This development builds on the firm's previous growth in the market, which has included partnerships with leading Israeli businesses across technology, venture capital, food and beverage, and consumer products.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers .

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

