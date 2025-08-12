Black Dragon Capitalsm Invests In Genaspire And Veep Software, New Financial Solutions For The Next Generation Of Credit Union Members

Black Dragon CapitalSM has invested in GenAspire and Veep Software, promising companies that can give credit unions a competitive edge in providing services which cater to the needs of younger members by offering them superior digital experiences.

Collaborating with multiple prominent credit unions, the firm backs advanced technologies that can help credit unions optimize services for the younger demographic.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Dragon CapitalSM ("Black Dragon") - a multi-phased global investment partner which focuses on advanced technology that addresses the most significant issues industries face - has invested in two financial solutions that can help credit unions optimize their services for the younger demographic: GenAspire and Veep Software .

New Financial Solutions for the Next Generation of Credit Union Members

GenAspire and Veep Software are promising companies that can give credit unions a competitive edge in providing services which cater to the needs of younger members by offering them superior digital experiences.

Originally founded as Copper Banking and recently renamed after being acquired by Black Dragon CapitalSM, GenAspire leverages a proven track record of success in the fintech space with a new-found vision for pioneering effective financial education in the next generation. The GenAspire team partners with Credit Unions to provide schools around the country access to innovative, hands-on tools that turn complex financial concepts into relatable, interactive experiences. GenAspire follows a proven model of success which connects teens and young adults with their first bank account, meets them where they are at through digital banking services, provides them with financial literacy, and empowers them to dream big and achieve financial independence.

Veep Software is an AI-powered platform redefining Anytime Wage Access. Built on proprietary AI models, Veep delivers real-time, behavior-based wage access that puts financial health, safety, and compliance first. Designed to integrate seamlessly with employers, banks, and credit unions, Veep empowers people with secure, responsible access to their earnings, helps employers improve retention and job satisfaction, and enables banks and credit unions to stay competitive against fintech disruptors by offering smarter, AI-driven wage access solutions through trusted channels.

"This first set of investments from our newest partnerships with leading credit unions represents the unique opportunity we have as a community to work together to solve critical problems for the industry. We acquired 100% of GenAspire and have controlling interest in Veep, allowing us to shape the future of these organizations for the long term. Our One Dragon Services group is already hard at work with the management teams, and advisors to ensure the commercial success and that we drive community and economic value for our credit union investors and their members", said Louis Hernandez Jr. Founder, Chairman and CEO of Black Dragon CapitalSM.

Black Dragon CapitalSM continues collaborating with credit unions

Prominent members of the credit union community have joined forces with Black Dragon CapitalSM because of the firm's history of transforming companies. The firm's trusted leaders have been part of the credit union movement for decades and are committed to seeing it evolve and succeed. These recent investments in GenAspire and Veep Software prove Black Dragon's commitment to addressing the key challenges faced by the credit union movement today.

Black Dragon CapitalSM continues establishing partnerships with credit unions with the goal of exploring advanced technologies that can empower them to serve their community better and optimize their services in a rapidly changing digital landscape. The firm has recently formed a FinTech Limited Partners Advisory Board, which includes the most innovative and sophisticated credit unions in the market, to ensure that strategic decisions are made with a thorough due diligence process that leverages insights from our partners and our team's deep domain experience.

GenAspire and Veep are only the first in a series of technology investments with the goal of solving the industry's most important issues and creating a sustainable economic model.

"Working with our investors and advisors, we have created an aggressive launch and transformation plan to ensure that we meet the strategic and economic goals of our community," said Nigel Prince, COO of One Dragon Services, "What a great way to get our partnership started!"

Black Dragon CapitalSM

Black Dragon CapitalSM, founded over a decade ago by recognized financial technology leaders, is a multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm is led by a collaborative team with a combination of intense operating experience, community impact focus, and a proven track record of successfully transforming companies.

Learn more at

About the Black Dragon CapitalSM FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board

The FinTech Limited Partner Advisory Board (LPAB) is an organization comprised of recognized credit union and CUSO investment partners. The Advisory Board provides input on industry issues, feedback on operational and technical areas with potential and current investments, and provides strategic advice and direction on all Black Dragon Capital's investments for Fintech strategies. The Advisory Board's feedback incorporates insight from Black Dragon's Global Advisory Group, thought leadership and guidance on key events.

About GenAspire

About Veep Software

