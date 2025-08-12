Drucker + Falk Achieves Swift Lease-Up Success With Allure At Edinburgh

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This brand-new apartment community offers residents an exceptional living experience with beautifully designed studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each residence features modern appliances and upgraded finishes tailored for a contemporary lifestyle. The pet-friendly community boasts an enviable amenity package , including a refreshing splash pad, golf simulator, dog spa, and three distinct resident courtyards that include options for outdoor grilling, dining and leisure activities, among other enjoyable features. Its central location in Chesapeake and the greater Hampton Roads area provides seamless access to local attractions, shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

"This project marks our fifth successful venture with the developer of Allure at Edinburgh, continuing our 20-plus-year partnership," shared Wendy Drucker, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk. "The community's impeccable design and vast amenity package truly elevates the resident experience and makes it a competitive option in the area. Its rapid lease-up highlights the power of our unified approach and our team's unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding results."

The quick lease-up of Allure at Edinburgh further solidifies Drucker + Falk's reputation for delivering strong performance and exceptional management services in the evolving multifamily market.

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000+ apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .

Amanda McCrowell

757-406-1187

SOURCE Drucker + Falk