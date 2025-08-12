Drucker + Falk Achieves Swift Lease-Up Success With Allure At Edinburgh
"This project marks our fifth successful venture with the developer of Allure at Edinburgh, continuing our 20-plus-year partnership," shared Wendy Drucker, Managing Director for Drucker + Falk. "The community's impeccable design and vast amenity package truly elevates the resident experience and makes it a competitive option in the area. Its rapid lease-up highlights the power of our unified approach and our team's unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding results."
The quick lease-up of Allure at Edinburgh further solidifies Drucker + Falk's reputation for delivering strong performance and exceptional management services in the evolving multifamily market.
ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK
Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000+ apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk .
Amanda McCrowell
757-406-1187
SOURCE Drucker + Falk
