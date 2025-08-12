Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide Celebrates National Black Beauty Week, August 17-23

MENAFN - PR Newswire) National Black Beauty Week is dedicated to transforming how the world sees, experiences, and celebrates Black beauty. Launched in 2022, this annual celebration is a focused call for the beauty industry to normalize Black beauty and move beyond statistics and feel-good declarations by creating space for Black women and men to embrace the full spectrum of their beauty and help redefine Black beauty culture.

This year, Sadiaa is also focused on how beauty founders can help protect and reimagine the future of Black Beauty. Highlights include:



Local Black Beauty Mixers – Networking space founders, creatives, and beauty enthusiasts. Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide also encourages beauty professionals and creatives to host their own local Black Beauty Mixers. These gatherings create space to connect, collaborate, and celebrate Black beauty in ways that reflect and uplift each community.

Virtual Black Beauty Chats – Exploring the state of Black beauty, cultural influence, and the economic power of Black consumers and entrepreneurs.

"When Black beauty brands win, we all win-because their success fuels more than just business growth. It creates jobs in our communities, circulates wealth, delivers products that reflect our beauty authentically, and shapes narratives that affirm who we are," said Stephenetta (isis) Harmon, Sadiaa founder.

"And when Black beauty brands close, we don't just lose products-we lose pieces of our culture. With visible support for Black-owned brands seemingly disappearing, the responsibility to protect and grow our legacy falls even more on us. This is our moment to take ownership-whether through making our businesses bankable, building communal support, or creating our own spaces-so that our stories, innovations, and beauty are not only preserved, but positioned to thrive."

The week also sheds light on the urgent need for investment and structural support in the Black beauty space.

"Even before the public shrinking of DEI and inclusion efforts, support for Black beauty brands was already waning," added Harmon. "In 2022, it dropped 45%-a decline 25% greater than the overall venture capital market-even as Black beauty entrepreneurship was skyrocketing. Today, we're seeing beloved brands close up shop even after securing funding, as rising costs, supply chain challenges, and new tariffs eat into already thin margins, making it harder for them to survive-let alone scale."

The Reality:

Black consumers - women, in particular - over index by as much as 9 to 1 in beauty spending, driving markets and trends as loyal consumers willing to invest top dollar in their beauty routines. Yet they remain the least considered and the least visible, with a consistent lack of access to marketing, funding, resources, product choices, and services.

In 2023, Black consumers spent $9.4 billion on beauty products, outpacing U.S. industry growth. They account for 11.1% of total beauty spending, yet Black-facing brands make up only 2.5% of industry revenue. Only 4–7% of beauty brands featured on retail shelves are Black-founded, and just 4–5% of employees in the beauty industry are Black.

This underrepresentation is compounded by the continued experience of race-based discrimination - particularly toward Black girls and women - for their hair, facial features, and physical attributes.

National Black Beauty Week celebrates the creativity, resilience, and cultural influence of Black-owned beauty entrepreneurs-brands that not only meet the unique needs of Black consumers but also set global beauty trends.

Get Involved

Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide encourages beauty brands, influencers, consumers, and media to support Black-owned businesses and amplify conversations around Black beauty culture and economics.

Learn more at blackbeautyweek and follow @sadiaabeauty on social media.

About Sadiaa

Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide is the premier digital platform and #1 searchable directory dedicated to elevating and celebrating Black beauty brands, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Sadiaa provides a seamless way to search and discover hair, beauty, skincare, fashion, wellness, and nail services by name, city, zip code, or category.

More than just a directory, Sadiaa is a 360-degree Black beauty ecosystem, amplifying the voices of Black beauty brands and entrepreneurs through exclusive interviews, curated activations, industry news, and business resources. The platform is committed to reshaping how we see, celebrate, and experience Black beauty while centering Black beauty culture, consumer influence, and economic power.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Sadiaa Black Beauty Guide