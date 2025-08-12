Tactacam Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies In 2025

Tactacam returns to the list for the second consecutive year, fueled by a three-year revenue growth of 324 percent.

DECORAH, Iowa, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactacam , a leading manufacturer of technical outdoor cameras, is proud to announce it has earned the No.1353 spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to the main list, Tactacam also ranked No. 65 in Consumer Products and No. 4 in Iowa.

"This recognition reflects the incredible team we've built at Tactacam, driven by people who believe in what we're doing and show up every day to move us forward," said Jeff Peel, CEO & Co-founder of Tactacam. "Our culture is the ultimate growth engine, rooted in innovation, grit and an unwavering focus on our customers. We don't just build products; we solve real-world problems for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. That relentless commitment to pushing boundaries is what fuels our momentum, and we're only just beginning."

Tactacam's growth is powered by innovation and a vision for the future of outdoor technology. With over 1.5 million REVEAL customers using more than 2 million cameras that capture 70 million photos daily, the brand has solidified its position as the leader in cellular trail cameras. The company continues to expand its reach with the recent launches of Defend , FeatherSnap , and AwareX , each designed to redefine the outdoor industry. Backed by a growing team of 500+ employees, Tactacam is attracting top talent in tech and product development to lead its next phase of innovation.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," added Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added over 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

View the 2025 honorees and methodology at: .

About Tactacam

Since 2013, Tactacam has been pioneering outdoor and remote monitoring technology. The company's flagship brands include REVEAL, a top-rated line of cellular trail cameras; Defend, a cellular security camera designed for remote surveillance; AwareX, an all-in-one solution for pest management; and FeatherSnap, an AI-powered bird feeder revolutionizing backyard birdwatching. With a commitment to simplicity, reliability and cutting-edge performance, Tactacam is setting the standard for advanced outdoor technology. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Tactacam

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED