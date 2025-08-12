California Housing Affordability Dips In Second-Quarter 2025, Improves From Year Ago, C.A.R. Reports
|
CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
|
|
2nd Quarter 2025
|
C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index
|
STATE/REGION/COUNTY
|
2nd Qtr.
2025
|
1st Qtr.
2025
|
|
2nd Qtr.
2024
|
|
Median
|
Monthly
|
Minimum
|
Calif. Single-family home
|
15
|
17
|
|
14
|
|
$905,680
|
$5,810
|
$232,400
|
Calif. Condo/Townhome
|
25
|
24
|
|
22
|
|
$670,000
|
$4,300
|
$172,000
|
Los Angeles Metro Area
|
14
|
15
|
|
13
|
|
$850,000
|
$5,460
|
$218,400
|
Inland Empire
|
21
|
21
|
|
20
|
|
$610,000
|
$3,910
|
$156,400
|
San Francisco Bay Area
|
20
|
21
|
|
18
|
|
$1,400,000
|
$8,980
|
$359,200
|
United States
|
34
|
37
|
|
33
|
|
$429,400
|
$2,760
|
$110,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
San Francisco Bay Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alameda
|
19
|
19
|
|
16
|
|
$1,350,000
|
$8,660
|
$346,400
|
Contra Costa
|
23
|
25
|
|
21
|
|
$915,000
|
$5,870
|
$234,800
|
Marin
|
19
|
20
|
|
16
|
|
$1,770,000
|
$11,360
|
$454,400
|
Napa
|
15
|
14
|
|
14
|
|
$950,000
|
$6,100
|
$244,000
|
San Francisco
|
19
|
20
|
|
19
|
|
$1,788,000
|
$11,480
|
$459,200
|
San Mateo
|
16
|
16
|
|
16
|
|
$2,200,000
|
$14,120
|
$564,800
|
Santa Clara
|
17
|
17
|
r
|
16
|
|
$2,138,000
|
$13,720
|
$548,800
|
Solano
|
27
|
26
|
|
24
|
|
$583,940
|
$3,750
|
$150,000
|
Sonoma
|
17
|
18
|
|
16
|
|
$855,000
|
$5,490
|
$219,600
|
Southern California
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imperial
|
27
|
27
|
r
|
26
|
|
$397,450
|
$2,550
|
$102,000
|
Los Angeles
|
13
|
13
|
|
13
|
|
$879,900
|
$5,650
|
$226,000
|
Orange
|
12
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
$1,431,500
|
$9,190
|
$367,600
|
Riverside
|
21
|
20
|
|
19
|
r
|
$640,000
|
$4,110
|
$164,400
|
San Bernardino
|
29
|
28
|
|
27
|
r
|
$491,000
|
$3,150
|
$126,000
|
San Diego
|
13
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
$1,025,000
|
$6,580
|
$263,200
|
Ventura
|
14
|
14
|
|
12
|
|
$965,750
|
$6,200
|
$248,000
|
Central Coast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monterey
|
10
|
10
|
|
8
|
|
$935,000
|
$6,000
|
$240,000
|
San Luis Obispo
|
12
|
11
|
|
11
|
|
$920,000
|
$5,900
|
$236,000
|
Santa Barbara
|
10
|
9
|
|
9
|
|
$1,397,000
|
$8,970
|
$358,800
|
Santa Cruz
|
14
|
15
|
|
13
|
|
$1,320,000
|
$8,470
|
$338,800
|
Central Valley
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fresno
|
30
|
29
|
|
28
|
|
$435,000
|
$2,790
|
$111,600
|
Glenn
|
39
|
40
|
|
35
|
|
$335,900
|
$2,160
|
$86,400
|
Kern
|
30
|
30
|
|
30
|
|
$405,000
|
$2,600
|
$104,000
|
Kings
|
34
|
33
|
|
29
|
|
$365,000
|
$2,340
|
$93,600
|
Madera
|
31
|
29
|
|
29
|
|
$440,000
|
$2,820
|
$112,800
|
Merced
|
26
|
26
|
|
25
|
|
$425,000
|
$2,730
|
$109,200
|
Placer
|
30
|
30
|
|
28
|
|
$675,000
|
$4,330
|
$173,200
|
Sacramento
|
27
|
26
|
|
24
|
|
$550,000
|
$3,530
|
$141,200
|
San Benito
|
22
|
27
|
|
18
|
|
$820,000
|
$5,260
|
$210,400
|
San Joaquin
|
26
|
28
|
|
24
|
|
$565,000
|
$3,630
|
$145,200
|
Stanislaus
|
26
|
29
|
|
25
|
|
$495,000
|
$3,180
|
$127,200
|
Tulare
|
30
|
30
|
|
30
|
|
$385,000
|
$2,470
|
$98,800
|
Far North
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butte
|
24
|
28
|
|
27
|
|
$484,500
|
$3,110
|
$124,400
|
Lassen
|
46
|
56
|
|
52
|
|
$285,000
|
$1,830
|
$73,200
|
Plumas
|
34
|
38
|
|
29
|
|
$410,000
|
$2,630
|
$105,200
|
Shasta
|
33
|
32
|
|
33
|
|
$378,000
|
$2,430
|
$97,200
|
Siskiyou
|
37
|
35
|
|
31
|
|
$302,500
|
$1,940
|
$77,600
|
Tehama
|
29
|
33
|
|
34
|
|
$380,350
|
$2,440
|
$97,600
|
Trinity
|
30
|
35
|
|
28
|
|
$315,500
|
$2,020
|
$80,800
|
Other Calif. Counties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amador
|
35
|
35
|
|
32
|
|
$435,000
|
$2,790
|
$111,600
|
Calaveras
|
33
|
36
|
|
29
|
|
$468,000
|
$3,000
|
$120,000
|
Del Norte
|
29
|
38
|
|
34
|
|
$410,000
|
$2,630
|
$105,200
|
El Dorado
|
27
|
27
|
|
22
|
|
$699,500
|
$4,490
|
$179,600
|
Humboldt
|
23
|
26
|
|
22
|
|
$445,000
|
$2,860
|
$114,400
|
Lake
|
34
|
35
|
|
31
|
|
$329,000
|
$2,110
|
$84,400
|
Mariposa
|
26
|
27
|
|
25
|
|
$438,500
|
$2,810
|
$112,400
|
Mendocino
|
20
|
19
|
|
17
|
|
$525,000
|
$3,370
|
$134,800
|
Mono
|
8
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
$906,500
|
$5,820
|
$232,800
|
Nevada
|
27
|
30
|
|
24
|
|
$570,000
|
$3,660
|
$146,400
|
Sutter
|
27
|
28
|
|
27
|
|
$450,000
|
$2,890
|
$115,600
|
Tuolumne
|
38
|
40
|
|
31
|
|
$405,000
|
$2,600
|
$104,000
|
Yolo
|
22
|
23
|
|
22
|
|
$659,000
|
$4,230
|
$169,200
|
Yuba
|
26
|
25
|
|
25
|
|
$443,500
|
$2,850
|
$114,000
|
|
|
|
Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 6.90% (2Qtr. 2025), 6.93% (1Qtr. 2025) and 7.10% (2Qtr. 2024).
SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment