Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
California Housing Affordability Dips In Second-Quarter 2025, Improves From Year Ago, C.A.R. Reports

2025-08-12 10:35:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fifteen percent of the state's homebuyers could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2025, down from 17 percent in the first quarter of 2025 and up from 14 percent in the second quarter of 2024, according to C.A.R.'s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI). Housing affordability in California remained near its all-time low and continued to be a challenge for both buyers and sellers.

The second-quarter 2025 figure is less than a third of the affordability index peak of 56 percent in the second quarter of 2012. C.A.R.'s HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced single-family home in California. C.A.R. also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state.

After increasing for two consecutive quarters, the effective interest rate declined from both the previous quarter and second-quarter 2024. The average effective interest rate decreased to 6.90 percent in the second quarter of 2025 from 6.93 percent in the first quarter of 2025 and was down from 7.10 percent in the second quarter of 2024. Mortgage rates fluctuated in the first half of this year as economic uncertainties induced by tariff concerns continue to linger. Rates have moderated since late July. Over the next six months, rates are expected to ease further as recent signs of weakness suggest that the economy will continue to slow in the third quarter of 2025 and possibly into fourth-quarter 2025. However, with the average effective tariff rate sharply higher than what it was late last year and at the highest level since 1933, consumer prices will likely increase further, and inflation will become a bigger issue in the second half of the year. As such, the Federal Reserve could face a challenge between controlling inflation and boosting job growth in the coming months.

While dipping below the previous quarter and the like quarter a year ago, mortgage rates continued to stay elevated, keeping borrowing costs near their all-time highs. The monthly mortgage payment on a median-priced home (including taxes and insurance) jumped 6.6 percent from the previous quarter but slipped 1.9 percent from the second quarter of 2024 as the effective mortgage rate dipped 20 basis points from a year ago.

A minimum annual income of $232,400 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $905,680 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2025. The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance (PITI) on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $5,810, assuming a 20 percent down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 6.90 percent.

The statewide median price of an existing single-family California home jumped 6.9 percent quarter-to-quarter, partly due to seasonal factors. On a year-over-year basis, California recorded its first price decrease in eight quarters, as slower demand and improved housing supply led to softer home prices. As the market transitions out of the spring homebuying season, home prices are expected to moderate further as market competition cools. With more price declines expected in the months ahead, housing affordability could see a slight improvement in the next couple of quarters.

More California households (25 percent) could afford a typical condo/townhome in second-quarter 2025, rising from 24 percent in first-quarter 2025 and 22 percent in second-quarter 2024. An annual income of $172,000 was required to make the monthly payment of $4,300 on the $670,000 median-priced condo/townhome in the second quarter of 2025.

Compared with California, more than one-third (34 percent) of the nation's households could afford to purchase a $429,400 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $110,400 to make monthly payments of $2,760. Nationwide, affordability declined from 37 percent in the first quarter of 2025 but increased from 34 percent a year ago. In the second quarter of 2025, the nationwide minimum required annual income was less than half that of California's for the ninth consecutive quarter.

Key points from the Second-Quarter 2025 Housing Affordability report include:

  • Compared to the previous quarter, housing affordability in the second quarter declined in 23 counties and remained unchanged in 14. Despite higher home prices, 16 counties showed a quarter-to-quarter improvement in affordability as a result of slightly lower mortgage rates and higher levels of income. When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in many counties across the state with 41 counties experiencing an improvement in affordability, while 12 counties either declined or showed no improvement.
  • Lassen (46 percent) remained the most affordable county in California, followed by Glenn (39 percent) and Tuolumne (38 percent), where nearly two out of five households in those counties could afford to purchase the median-priced home in their respective county in the second quarter. Of all counties in California, Lassen continued to require the lowest minimum qualifying income ($73,200) to purchase a median-priced home in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Mono (8 percent), was the least affordable county in California, followed by Monterey and Santa Barbara (both at 10 percent), with each of them requiring a minimum income of at least $232,800 to purchase a median-priced home in the respective county. San Mateo (16 percent) continued to require the highest minimum qualifying income ($564,800) to buy a median-priced home in second-quarter 2025. Together with Santa Clara (17 percent), they were the only two counties in California requiring a minimum qualifying income of over $500,000. San Francisco (19 percent) came in third with a minimum required income of $459,200.
  • A near-all-time high cost of borrowing remains a hurdle for improvements in housing affordability in many parts of the state. In the second quarter of 2025, the housing affordability index of 23 percent of the counties tracked by C.A.R. either remained unchanged or declined from the like quarter a year ago. Lassen (46 percent) experienced the biggest year-to-year drop, falling six percentage points. Tehama (29 percent) and Del Norte (29 percent) followed closely, with each declining five points from a year ago. Despite improving from a year ago, housing affordability remained near its all-time low and continued to be a challenge for both buyers and sellers.

See C.A.R.'s historical housing affordability data .
See first-time buyer housing affordability data .

Leading the way...® in California real estate for 120 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® ( ) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with 180,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Sacramento.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
Traditional Housing Affordability Index
Second Quarter 2025


2nd Quarter 2025

C.A.R. Traditional Housing Affordability Index

STATE/REGION/COUNTY

2nd Qtr.

2025

1st Qtr.

2025


2nd Qtr.

2024


Median
Home Price

Monthly
Payment
Including
Taxes &
Insurance

Minimum
Qualifying
Income

Calif. Single-family home

15

17

14

$905,680

$5,810

$232,400

Calif. Condo/Townhome

25

24

22

$670,000

$4,300

$172,000

Los Angeles Metro Area

14

15

13

$850,000

$5,460

$218,400

Inland Empire

21

21

20

$610,000

$3,910

$156,400

San Francisco Bay Area

20

21

18

$1,400,000

$8,980

$359,200

United States

34

37

33

$429,400

$2,760

$110,400









San Francisco Bay Area









Alameda

19

19

16

$1,350,000

$8,660

$346,400

Contra Costa

23

25

21

$915,000

$5,870

$234,800

Marin

19

20

16

$1,770,000

$11,360

$454,400

Napa

15

14

14

$950,000

$6,100

$244,000

San Francisco

19

20

19

$1,788,000

$11,480

$459,200

San Mateo

16

16

16

$2,200,000

$14,120

$564,800

Santa Clara

17

17

r

16

$2,138,000

$13,720

$548,800

Solano

27

26

24

$583,940

$3,750

$150,000

Sonoma

17

18

16

$855,000

$5,490

$219,600

Southern California









Imperial

27

27

r

26

$397,450

$2,550

$102,000

Los Angeles

13

13

13

$879,900

$5,650

$226,000

Orange

12

12

11

$1,431,500

$9,190

$367,600

Riverside

21

20

19

r

$640,000

$4,110

$164,400

San Bernardino

29

28

27

r

$491,000

$3,150

$126,000

San Diego

13

12

11

$1,025,000

$6,580

$263,200

Ventura

14

14

12

$965,750

$6,200

$248,000

Central Coast









Monterey

10

10

8

$935,000

$6,000

$240,000

San Luis Obispo

12

11

11

$920,000

$5,900

$236,000

Santa Barbara

10

9

9

$1,397,000

$8,970

$358,800

Santa Cruz

14

15

13

$1,320,000

$8,470

$338,800

Central Valley









Fresno

30

29

28

$435,000

$2,790

$111,600

Glenn

39

40

35

$335,900

$2,160

$86,400

Kern

30

30

30

$405,000

$2,600

$104,000

Kings

34

33

29

$365,000

$2,340

$93,600

Madera

31

29

29

$440,000

$2,820

$112,800

Merced

26

26

25

$425,000

$2,730

$109,200

Placer

30

30

28

$675,000

$4,330

$173,200

Sacramento

27

26

24

$550,000

$3,530

$141,200

San Benito

22

27

18

$820,000

$5,260

$210,400

San Joaquin

26

28

24

$565,000

$3,630

$145,200

Stanislaus

26

29

25

$495,000

$3,180

$127,200

Tulare

30

30

30

$385,000

$2,470

$98,800

Far North









Butte

24

28

27

$484,500

$3,110

$124,400

Lassen

46

56

52

$285,000

$1,830

$73,200

Plumas

34

38

29

$410,000

$2,630

$105,200

Shasta

33

32

33

$378,000

$2,430

$97,200

Siskiyou

37

35

31

$302,500

$1,940

$77,600

Tehama

29

33

34

$380,350

$2,440

$97,600

Trinity

30

35

28

$315,500

$2,020

$80,800

Other Calif. Counties









Amador

35

35

32

$435,000

$2,790

$111,600

Calaveras

33

36

29

$468,000

$3,000

$120,000

Del Norte

29

38

34

$410,000

$2,630

$105,200

El Dorado

27

27

22

$699,500

$4,490

$179,600

Humboldt

23

26

22

$445,000

$2,860

$114,400

Lake

34

35

31

$329,000

$2,110

$84,400

Mariposa

26

27

25

$438,500

$2,810

$112,400

Mendocino

20

19

17

$525,000

$3,370

$134,800

Mono

8

5

5

$906,500

$5,820

$232,800

Nevada

27

30

24

$570,000

$3,660

$146,400

Sutter

27

28

27

$450,000

$2,890

$115,600

Tuolumne

38

40

31

$405,000

$2,600

$104,000

Yolo

22

23

22

$659,000

$4,230

$169,200

Yuba

26

25

25

$443,500

$2,850

$114,000



Traditional Housing Affordability Indices (HAI) were calculated based on the following effective composite interest rates: 6.90% (2Qtr. 2025), 6.93% (1Qtr. 2025) and 7.10% (2Qtr. 2024).

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

