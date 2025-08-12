Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-08-12 10:35:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12 August 2025

PayPoint plc (the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)

The Company announces that, in accordance with the rules of the PayPoint Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”), the conditional share award granted on 27 July 2020 to the PDMR listed below vested on 06 August 2025 having achieved the required performance conditions. The Net Vested shares were released on 08 August 2025.

PDMR Number of conditional shares granted
Dividend equivalent shares accrued Gross number of shares vesting Number of shares cash settled to cover taxes due Net Vested shares Number of shares sold
Nick Wiles
14,861 4,390 19,251 9,045 10,206 0

The Net Vested share award was satisfied by the issue of 10,206 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in the Company (the“New Ordinary Shares”). The New Ordinary Shares have been admitted to trading on the main market pursuant to the Company's existing block listing admission facility.

As shown above, shares have been cash settled to cover income tax and national insurance contributions due on vesting. The share price on release was £7.495 per share. The Net Vested shares were sold as detailed below.

Enquiries:

PayPoint Plc
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)07701061533

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nick Wiles
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PayPoint Plc
b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of conditional share awards under the Company's Restricted Share Plan ("RSP").
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume(s)
£7.495 10,206
d) Aggregated information £76,493.97
e) Date of the transaction 08 August 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Legal Disclaimer:
