Stream Companies Named To Inc. 5000 List For 18Th Time The Second Company Ever To Achieve This Honor

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency, is proud to announce today that it has once again secured its place on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list , ranking among the fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

This marks Stream's 18th appearance on the list-an achievement reached by only one other company in the list's 43-year history.

The Inc. 5000 list is the most trusted ranking of entrepreneurial success in the country. It celebrates private businesses in all 50 states and Puerto Rico that have achieved remarkable revenue growth over a three-year period. Stream's consistent presence on this list underscores both its financial performance and its continued ability to adapt, scale, and lead in an ever-evolving industry.

“Making the Inc. 5000 eighteen times takes a culture of grit, innovation, and relentless focus on client results,” said David Regn, CEO and co-founder of Stream Companies.“This milestone reflects the passion of our team, the trust of our clients, and our shared commitment to driving measurable growth in everything we do.”

Founded in 1996 by David Regn and Jason Brennan, Stream Companies has grown from a boutique agency into a national leader in advertising and marketing strategy, serving over 2,000 businesses in industries such as automotive, home services, healthcare, retail, and finance.

Over the past year, Stream has continued to expand its client base, scale its proprietary technology offerings, and deliver record-setting outcomes across both digital and traditional channels. This growth has been fueled by a strategic focus on performance-driven media, innovative creative, and marketing solutions that help clients win in today's competitive landscape.

About the Inc. 5000 List

The list ranks organizations based on three-year revenue growth. To qualify for the 2025 Inc. 5000, companies were required to provide verified revenue figures. All winners undergo a rigorous financial and editorial review process, including third-party verification of revenue and background checks on company leadership.

The full list of honorees, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry, geography, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000 .

About Stream Companies

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated advertising agency with over 28 years of experience delivering retail traffic and measurable growth for clients nationwide. Stream leverages data, strategy, and innovation to help businesses scale across traditional and digital channels. Its suite of services includes media planning and buying, creative, branding, digital marketing, SEO, social media, video, and advanced analytics.

Stream Companies is proud to partner with some of the largest publicly and privately held dealership groups and businesses in the country. To learn more, visit .

About Inc. Media

Inc. is one of the most respected names in business media, providing entrepreneurs with essential insights, resources, and networking opportunities to help them grow successful companies. Its award-winning content spans multiple platforms reaching over 50 million people each month. Since 1982, Inc. has published the Inc. 5000, an annual ranking that highlights the fastest-growing privately owned businesses in the U.S. Earning a spot on this list gives companies national visibility, access to a powerful peer network, and a stamp of credibility that can support growth and talent acquisition.

The Inc. 5000 Conference is part of the brand's widely respected event series. Learn more at .