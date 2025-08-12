Aquatic Feed Additives Market Size 2024 Key Growth Drivers, Industry Trends & Future Outlook

Aquatic Feed Additives Market

Global Aquaculture Feed Additives Market Set to Reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2025, Driven by Innovation and Sustainability

- DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPAUSTIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aquaculture Feed Additives Market OverviewAquaculture feed additives are specialized ingredients added to fish and shrimp feed to enhance growth, health, and overall productivity. They improve feed efficiency, boost immunity, and support sustainable aquaculture practices.Market Size and GrowthThe worldwide market for aquatic feed additives industry was valued at about $2.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to around $3.3 billion by 2030. This means it's expected to increase steadily at an average rate of 5.3% each year between 2024 and 2031.To Download Sample Report:Latest Developments:On April 17, 2023, Kemin Industries, Inc., a leading ingredient manufacturer, introduced Pathorol, a natural additive designed specifically for shrimp. This patent-pending product supports shrimp health throughout their growth stages by promoting a healthy hepatopancreas and digestive system. Studies have shown that the blend of phytogenic compounds in Pathorol enhances the performance and productivity of pond-raised prawns.On June 15, 2023, The F3 – Future of Fish Feed announced the launch of its latest aquaculture feed competition. The contest will feature feed enhancers, attractants, or other feed-boosting products that do not contain marine-animal ingredients. These products will be incorporated into an F3-formulated, plant-based feed for Atlantic salmon, and tested through a comparative feeding trial.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesSeveral factors are contributing to the robust growth of the aquaculture feed additives market:Rising Seafood Demand: The global appetite for seafood continues to grow, driven by its health benefits and the limitations of traditional wild-caught fisheries.Technological Advancements: Innovations in feed formulation, including the use of probiotics and essential oils, are enhancing feed efficiency and fish health.Sustainability Initiatives: There is a strong push towards sustainable aquaculture practices, with feed additives playing a crucial role in reducing environmental impacts.Regulatory Support: Governments worldwide are implementing policies that encourage the adoption of high-quality feed additives to improve aquaculture productivity.Regional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region leads the aquaculture feed additives market, accounting for over 61% of the global revenue share in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the expansive aquaculture operations in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations .Key Players✦ Norel SA✦ Lallemand Inc.✦ DuPont de Nemours Inc✦ Biorigin✦ Olmix Group✦ Calanus AS✦ Aker Biomarine✦ Nutriad Inc.✦ Nouryon✦ Olmix GroupThese companies are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on sustainable and efficient feed solutions to meet the growing demands of the aquaculture industry .Market Segments:By Ingredient: (Anti-parasitic, Feed Acidifiers, Prebiotics, Essential Oils & Natural Extracts, Palatants, Others)By Species Type: (Crustaceans, Catfish, Salmon, Carp, Mollusks, Mullet, Others)By Region: (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, And Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:Recent DevelopmentsUnited States (2024-2025)1. Regulatory Advancements: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved new feed additives aimed at enhancing fish health and growth rates, paving the way for more efficient aquaculture practices.2. Industry Collaborations: Major aquafeed producers in the U.S. have partnered with research institutions to develop sustainable feed additives, focusing on reducing environmental footprints and improving feed conversion ratios.Japan (2024-2025)1. Technological Innovations: Japanese companies have introduced advanced feed additives incorporating probiotics and enzymes, aimed at improving feed efficiency and fish health in aquaculture systems.2. Sustainability Initiatives: The Japanese government has launched initiatives to promote the use of eco-friendly feed additives, encouraging aquaculture farms to adopt practices that minimize environmental impact.ConclusionThe aquaculture feed additives market is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by technological innovations, sustainability efforts, and increasing global seafood demand. As the industry continues to evolve, stakeholders are focusing on developing and adopting feed additives that enhance productivity while minimizing environmental impacts. The market's trajectory suggests a promising future for sustainable aquaculture practices worldwide.Related Reports:Animal Feed Additives MarketIndia Feed Additive MarketRequest 2 Days Free Trials with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.