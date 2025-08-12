Openforce's Jana Goodnight Elected To NHDA Board As Wendy Greenland Advances To NHDA Foundation Trustee

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wendy Greenland concludes NHDA Board role as Jana Goodnight steps in; Greenland continues as NHDA Foundation Trustee.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Openforce , the leading provider of technology-driven solutions for managing independent contractor workforces, proudly announces that Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Wendy Greenland, has completed her tenure as a board member of the National Home Delivery Association (NHDA ) and will transition into an NHDA Foundation Trustee role. Openforce Chief Experience Officer (CXO) Jana Goodnight will succeed Wendy Greenland on the NHDA Board, continuing to champion progress across the home delivery industry.Wendy Greenland has served on the NHDA board with passion and purpose, contributing her voice to critical industry conversations on contractor compliance, workforce innovation, and the evolving needs of last-mile logistics. Her leadership at Openforce and on the NHDA board has played a pivotal role in elevating standards and driving collaboration between technology providers and delivery companies across the country.“It's been a true honor to serve on the NHDA board alongside such a forward-thinking group of leaders,” said Greenland.“The association's mission strongly reflects our values at Openforce, particularly when it comes to empowering and protecting independent contractor vendors and helping home delivery companies grow efficiently while managing risk. I'm excited to serve as a Foundation Trustee and to watch Jana step into the board role and bring her unique voice, energy, and customer-first mindset to the board.”Jana Goodnight, who joined Openforce in 2020, brings over a decade of expertise in SaaS, operations management, service design, and workforce engagement. She has led initiatives that drive innovation, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, backed by prior leadership roles at ADP and FEXCO. As a board member of NHDA, Jana will help member companies navigate the complexities of independent contractor management while championing continuous improvement across the industry.“I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the NHDA community,” said Goodnight.“Wendy has set an outstanding example, and I look forward to continuing her legacy while bringing new ideas to the table, especially as the industry continues to evolve post-pandemic and amid regulatory shifts.”This transition underscores Openforce's ongoing commitment to supporting the home delivery industry, through its award-winning contractor management software, custom insurance solutions, and through active leadership in industry associations like the NHDA.About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners .About NHDAThe National Home Delivery Association (NHDA) is a nonprofit organization that supports companies involved in the home delivery of goods and services. The association promotes best practices, industry collaboration, and education to support the growing demand and challenges in the home delivery space.

