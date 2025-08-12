DPL 2025: Central Delhi Kings Edge Past Outer Delhi Warriors By 12 Runs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Central Delhi Kings registered a 12-run victory over the Outer Delhi Warriors in a tense encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, earning vital points in the competition.

The Central Delhi team restricted Outer Delhi Warriors to 149/8 while chasing 162 in 20 overs.

Batting first, the Kings were jolted early when Yash Dhull departed for just two off six balls. Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals, but Aditya Bhandari provided the much-needed resistance. His composed 41 off 27 deliveries, laced with well-timed boundaries, provided stability to the innings. The late flourish came from Simarjeet Singh, who smashed 19 runs from just 8 balls, ensuring the Kings finished with a competitive 161/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

For the Warriors, Siddhant Sharma was the pick of the attack, claiming an impressive 3/33 from his four overs, while Shivam Sharma applied the brakes in the middle overs with 2/21.

In reply, Outer Delhi Warriors had a disappointing start as they lost early wickets and were left reeling at 43/5. Just when the game seemed out of reach, Keshav Dabas and Harsh Tyagi stitched together a fighting 64-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Tyagi's knock of 31 off 29 kept the scoreboard ticking, but his dismissal at a crucial moment halted the momentum.

Keshav Dabas continued to battle hard, playing some crisp strokes on his way to 64 off 45 balls, but his departure in the penultimate over, caught at long-off by Jasvir Sehrawat off Pranshu Vijayran ended any hopes of a dramatic finish.

The Kings' bowling unit delivered under pressure, with Simarjeet Singh starring yet again, this time with the ball, bagging 2/27. Money Grewal chipped in with 2/28, while Arun Pundir returned with bowling figures with 1/15 in his three overs.

Brief scores: Central Delhi Kings 161/8 in 20 overs (Aditya Bhandari 41, Simarjeet Singh 19; Siddhant Sharma 3-33, Shivam Sharma 2-21) beat Outer Delhi Warriors 149/8 in 20 overs (Keshav Dabas 64, Harsh Tyagi 31; Simarjeet Singh 2-27, Money Grewal 2-28) by 12 runs.