Crown Laboratories, A Revance Company, Ranks No. 3,991 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 91%, this Marks the Company's 12th Appearance on the List

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc., a Revance company, is proud to announce that it has ranked 3,991 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future today. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized once again on the Inc. 5000 list," said Jeff Bedard, Founder and CEO. "Achieving this honor for the 12th time reflects the unwavering dedication of our team, the trust of our partners, and the growing demand for innovation in aesthetics and skincare. At Revance, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible through science-backed solutions-and this recognition validates the impact we're making."

Said Revance's Chief Human Resources Officer, Matt Argano, Ph.D., "Crown Laboratories' recognition on this year's list is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our associates. Their entrepreneurial mindset, innovative spirit, and collaborative teamwork have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success."

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Revance

Revance is a fast-growing, highly acquisitive, global aesthetics and skincare company committed to delivering innovative aesthetics and market-leading skincare solutions across every stage of life. With a differentiated portfolio and market position, Revance meets the evolving needs of patients and consumers worldwide through continued innovation and the commercialization of new products and treatments. Focused on skin science for life, Revance continues to expand its global footprint, with distribution spanning 60 countries and a significant opportunity to enter new markets.

Revance's balanced portfolio includes innovative products in the aesthetics space such as DAXXIFY® (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers by Teoxane SA, and SkinPen®, an industry-leading microneedling device. RHA® technology is proprietary to and manufactured in Switzerland by Teoxane SA, and Revance is an independent distributor of Teoxane SA to supply the RHA Collection of dermal fillers to the U.S. market. In addition, its consumer skincare portfolio includes leading brands such as PanOxyl®, Blue Lizard®, StriVectin® and BIOJUVE®.

RHA® is a trademark of TEOXANE SA.

Learn more at Revance, RevanceAesthetics, CrownLaboratories, and CrownAesthetics. Please see DAXXIFY® full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

SOURCE Revance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED