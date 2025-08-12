Sima.Ai Next-Gen Platform For Physical AI In Production

ModalixTM in Production, Now Shipping SoM Pin-Compatible with leading GPU SoM, Dev Kits, and LLiMa for Seamless LLM-to-Modalix Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SiMa, a pioneer in Physical AI solutions, today is making three significant product announcements to accelerate the scaling of Physical AI.



Production and immediate availability of its next-generation Physical AI silicon, MLSoC ModalixTM

Immediate availability of System-on-Module (SoM) and devkit to accelerate production. The SoM is also pin compatible with leading GPU vendor LLiMaTM, a software framework built to deploy high-performance LLM and GenAI models on Modalix, seamlessly, for Physical AI applications.

Modalix

ModalixTM, a second-generation Machine Learning System on a Chip (MLSoCTM) purpose built to lead the Physical AI industry, delivers industry-leading performance and accuracy without sacrificing power-supporting LLMs, transformers, CNNs, and GenAI workloads under 10 watts. Its flexible, Arm-based architecture with a native GenAI stack enables real-time perception, decision-making, and natural language interaction. Modalix supports all essential interfaces-camera, Ethernet, PCIe, and more-making it ideal for scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, smart vision and retail, and medical applications.

"SiMa's Modalix showcases the scale of innovation that's possible building on Arm's flexible, high-performance, power-efficient compute platform," said Ami Badani, Chief Marketing Officer, Arm. "By bringing AI and LLM capabilities to Physical AI applications at the edge, SiMa is enabling smarter, faster, and more sustainable systems across industries."

SiMa leveraged Synopsys' industry-leading AI-powered EDA suite, broad IP portfolio, and architecture design and emulation solutions to accelerate development and achieve bug-free A0 silicon, enabling faster, more confident production.

"The development of Physical AI applications requires validated, purpose-built silicon and software that is only possible using the most advanced design solutions," said Ravi Subramanian, Chief Product Management Officer, Synopsys. "Achieving a successful first tapeout of MLSoC Modalix illustrates the mission-critical role of Synopsys AI-powered design and IP to achieve complex SoC requirements. Together, Synopsys and SiMa are enabling customers to bring their bleeding-edge AI innovations to market faster and with confidence."

TSMC's advanced N6 process ensured Modalix meets the stringent power, thermal, and reliability demands of embedded deployments.

"TSMC is proud to deepen our collaboration with industry innovators like SiMa to deliver advanced SoCs enabled by TSMC's leading-edge process technology, meeting the rapidly growing demand for Physical AI," said Sajiv Dalal, President of TSMC North America. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving energy-efficient chip innovations that are redefining the future of AI."

"The era of Physical AI is here! With ModalixTM now in production, we're accelerating its global adoption," said Krishna Rangasayee, founder and CEO of SiMa. "Demand for our Modalix SoM is strong, and we're excited to launch it worldwide. We're also introducing LLiMa to simplify LLM deployment on Modalix, making it easier than ever to bring GenAI to Physical AI systems."

SoM

The new Modalix SoM is pin- and form-factor compatible with leading GPU SoM, enabling seamless drop-in replacement for rapid integration. It is compact and power-efficient, with integrated MIPI, memory, and essential I/O needed to scale Physical AI.

"This Enclustra-SiMa SoM is more than just a module - it's a powerful, ready-to-deploy physical AI platform," said Philipp Baechtold, CEO of Enclustra. "Together with SiMa, we've created a plug-and-play development kit that enables fast, efficient deployment of advanced AI applications across industries like robotics, smart vision, and healthcare.

With built-in support for leading ML frameworks, SiMa's PaletteTM software, and a complete hardware package - including integrated cooling, MIPI camera compatibility, and SSD - the platform empowers developers to go from prototype to production in record time."

LLiMa

Introducing LLiMa, a unified on-device framework for running LLMs, LMMs, and VLMs on ModalixTM with zero cloud dependency. Featuring seamless open-source or custom LLM import, a curated model zoo, and automated quantization/compilation, LLiMa optimizes open-source or SiMa-precompiled models into Modalix-ready binaries. It enables agent-2-agent systems, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) - all fully on-device for Physical AI.

The ModalixTM SoM and DevKit are available now , with commercial-grade 1K units pricing starting at $349 for the 8GB SoM and $599 for the 32GB SoM. The Devkit is priced at $1,499.

About SiMa

SiMa is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency, and ease of use to Physical AI applications. Focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace & defense, smart vision, and healthcare, SiMa is led by seasoned technologists and backed by top-tier investors. Headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at .

SOURCE SiMa

