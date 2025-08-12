Optomi Celebrates Ninth Appearance On Annual Inc. 5000 List

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomi is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. This milestone underscores Optomi's sustained growth, unwavering commitment to excellence, and dedication to delivering exceptional technology talent solutions nationwide.

"To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth consecutive year is an extraordinary achievement. In a marketplace defined by constant change, this consistency speaks volumes about the partnerships we've built and the trust our clients place in us to deliver exceptional talent," said Chuck Ruggiero, Chief Executive Officer of Optomi Professional Services. "That trust, combined with the relentless commitment of our team, has fueled our ability to grow year after year, no matter the challenges in front of us."

Each year, the Inc. 5000 list celebrates the most successful and dynamic businesses in the country-those that are fueling the U.S. economy. Earning a place for nine straight years is an achievement few companies realize, highlighting Optomi's ability to adapt to market shifts, embrace innovation, and maintain a trajectory of consistent growth.

"Recognition on the Inc. 5000 list for nine consecutive years reflects not only revenue growth, but also our commitment to long-term financial health," said Chief Financial Officer Tony Pritchett. "We've consistently reinvested in our people, technology, and processes, ensuring we can meet our clients' evolving needs without compromising stability."

This recognition comes during a time of economic uncertainty, rising operational costs, and rapidly evolving workforce demands. Optomi's ability to thrive in this environment, achieving 63% growth over the last three years, speaks to the strength of its business model, the dedication of its team, and the trust of its partners.

About Optomi

Optomi Professional Services (OPS) is a 100% U.S.-based firm dedicated to providing skillset-focused support through three service channels: talent, professional, and managed services. Collectively, our partners are provided with a comprehensive suite of services to fuel their technology initiatives. For more information, visit .

