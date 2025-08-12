Seragon Launches Sleep And Longevity Optimizer Enlivien®

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Chronic sleep deprivation has become a global epidemic, impacting over 90 million people in the United States alone. Most people recognize that insufficient sleep impairs cognitive function and reduces work performance. However, few realize that sustained sleep deprivation dramatically accelerates aging, reduces lifespan, and is linked to severe diseases such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative, and immune disorders, as well as an elevated risk of cancer.

"People often claim that, with coffee or energy drinks, they're fine with 4–5 hours of sleep," said Dragana Rogulja, Ph.D., associate professor of neurobiology at Harvard Medical School and a lead research collaborator in the development of Enlivien. "However, even in the absence of obvious symptoms, sleep loss can set off a cascade of molecular damage that extends well beyond fatigue."

Dr. Rogulja's laboratory at Harvard has been at the forefront of uncovering the hidden toll of sleep dysregulation. Her team's research has shown that even short-term sleep loss can cause structural and functional damage to both the gut and nervous system. Notably, a major driver of this damage is the accumulation of highly reactive oxygen radicals (ROS), unstable molecules that disrupt cellular repair, impair nutrient absorption, weaken the intestinal barrier, and destabilize immune system regulation.

Dr. Rogulja's laboratory found that neutralizing ROS in the gut extended lifespan in animal models, even in the continued absence of sleep. Accordingly, these findings helped establish the scientific foundation for Enlivien's mechanism of action, which targets oxidative damage caused by sleep deprivation.

Enlivien is designed to preserve redox homeostasis – the internal chemistry that controls ROS – and support mitochondrial function. These systems are especially vulnerable during periods of sleep disruption, when ROS accumulates and overwhelms the body. Moreover, Enlivien targets the cascade of biological disruptions linked to impaired nutrient absorption, compromised intestinal barrier integrity, and increased mortality risk observed in preclinical studies.

"Our studies identified several critical points of impact in the body, with the gut being especially vulnerable to sleep loss. Sub-threshold levels of sleep trigger cellular damage in the intestinal tract and the nervous system, which we believe is responsible for multiple negative health outcomes. Fortunately, we have developed interventions that can help mitigate these damages, as we showed in animal models," says Dr. Rogulja.

One aspect of this intervention involves mitochondrial maintenance. Mitochondria require sleep to maintain structural integrity and energy output. When sleep is disrupted, mitochondria generate ROS, compromising the gut. Even in the absence of immediate symptoms, this subcellular stress contributes to chronic fatigue, reduced performance, and systemic deterioration. In this context, preserving mitochondrial function during sleep loss may help protect cellular longevity over time.

Informed by this research, Seragon's collaboration with Dr. Rogulja led to the development of Enlivien, a next-generation sleep and longevity optimizer that targets the underlying molecular pathways disrupted by insufficient sleep. Its proprietary formulation combines anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory compounds with mitochondrial-supporting molecules, delivered through Seragon's advanced ingredient delivery technologies to help maximize bioavailability and effectiveness.

