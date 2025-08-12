Elemeno Health Debuts On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Microlearning trailblazer is No. 3,484 overall and No. 122 fastest growing in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemeno Health, a market leader in just-in-time microlearning solutions for frontline staff, has joined the coveted Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Elemeno ranked No. 3,484 among the nation's fastest-growing private companies and No. 122 among Bay Area companies. This milestone reflects the company's sustained growth, strong market demand, and unwavering commitment to improving frontline healthcare delivery.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a monumental milestone for our company," said Tim Coulter, CEO of Elemeno Health. "Over the past three years, our revenue has more than doubled-an achievement that reflects the dedication of our team and the growing demand for innovative solutions in healthcare. We're proud to champion the nurses and frontline staff who are the true heroes of our healthcare system."

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Elemeno's placement on the Inc. 5000 list is driven by five core growth factors:



Strong Product-Market Fit : Elemeno addresses a critical and persistent need in healthcare by empowering frontline teams with just-in-time, bedside-ready microlearning. Hospitals using Elemeno have reported major improvements in staff onboarding, training, and patient outcomes.

Scalable SaaS Model : Designed for efficiency and ease, Elemeno's platform offers rapid deployment and ongoing direct department manager support, making it frictionless for hospitals to implement and scale across service lines, hospitals, or entire systems.

Trusted by Leading Health Systems : From long-standing partners to new implementations, Elemeno's user base continues to expand. Original customers and major systems like UCSF Health and OSF HealthCare, as well as recent adopters like UHS Northern Nevada Health System and Northside Hospital, affirm Elemeno's value and reliability.

ROI That Speaks for Itself : Especially in today's constrained healthcare budgets, Elemeno stands out by delivering tangible cost and time savings - proving indispensable to leaders focused on both quality and efficiency. Focused Execution and Leadership : A disciplined go-to-market strategy, aligned leadership, and a mission-driven team have enabled Elemeno to scale responsibly and sustainably.

Since its founding, Elemeno has achieved several important milestones:



Over 70 hospitals now rely on Elemeno to support their frontline teams.

The redesigned Elemeno platform launched this year, delivering enhanced usability and greater impact. The Elemeno Shared Resource Network has surpassed 30,000 pieces of content, enabling collaborative knowledge-sharing across health systems.

Elemeno attributes its success to two primary groups: its customers and employees. "Our growth is built on the trust of healthcare leaders and the tireless dedication of our team," added Coulter. "We are grateful to both - and we remain deeply committed to making frontline support a standard of care in every hospital."

About Elemeno Health

Founded by clinicians in 2016, Elemeno Health is a Public Benefit Corporation that empowers frontline staff with just-in-time microlearning technology at the point of care. Its cloud-based platform replaces binders, emails, and document storage systems with team-specific content in bite-sized formats, consumable in the flow of work. Elemeno complements existing LMS/training systems, promoting knowledge retention, enabling standardized delivery of best practices, and improving system-wide care quality. Trusted by 70+ hospitals nationwide, Elemeno Health enhances operational efficiency and patient safety at scale. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact: Marcia Rhodes; [email protected]

SOURCE Elemeno Health

