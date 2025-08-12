Catalyst Medtech Launches Nationwide Nuclear Medicine Technologist Program To Address Industry-Wide Staffing Shortage

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst MedTech, a national leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, today announced the launch of the Catalyst MedTech Nuclear Medicine Technologist Program , a groundbreaking educational initiative developed in collaboration with Westmoreland County Community College. The program is designed to address the severe and growing shortage of trained nuclear medicine technologists across the United States.

Built for scale and access, the program features a fully online didactic curriculum, allowing students anywhere in the country to begin their training in nuclear medicine. Students will complete hands-on clinical rotations at healthcare facilities near their home location, creating a seamless path from education to employment. Application and enrollment are now open for the inaugural class beginning in January 2026.

"As a company employing nearly 175 nuclear medicine technologists nationwide, we see the impact of the workforce shortage every day," said Martin Shirley, President & CEO of Catalyst MedTech. "It's not enough to recognize the problem-we felt a responsibility to act. This program is our way of investing in the future of the field and the patients we all serve."

The program meets eligibility requirements for national certification exams through NMTCB and ARRT and offers scholarship opportunities to support accessible entry into the profession. It is uniquely branded under Catalyst MedTech and supported by the real-world expertise of technologists working daily across the country.

"Westmoreland County Community College is uniquely positioned to deliver this program to the region and across the country," said Dr. Kristin L. Mallory, President at Westmoreland. "The college has a long history of being able to pivot quickly to meet the demands of the workforce and this is a great example. The healthcare industry, like so many others, is challenged by a shortage of qualified staff. We are very excited to partner on such an important initiative led by Catalyst MedTech."

"We're not just preparing students for a job-we're launching careers that matter," said Michael Czachowski, Program Director. "This is more than a degree. It's a career launchpad led by people who live and breathe nuclear medicine every day."

Why It Matters:



Fully online coursework + local clinicals makes it accessible to students nationwide



Accredited academic partner Westmoreland ensures high educational standards



Job alignment with Catalyst and imaging partners strengthens real-world impact

Addressing an industry crisis with a solution grounded in service and vision

The program reflects Catalyst MedTech's broader mission: to deliver value and access to life-changing diagnostic imaging and therapies-not just through equipment and service, but through action and leadership.

"We're proud to be the catalyst behind a program that gives back to our profession while building a stronger, more sustainable future," Shirley added.

To learn more about the Catalyst MedTech Nuclear Medicine Technologist Program and to begin the application process, visit:



About Catalyst MedTech

Catalyst MedTech is a national provider of nuclear medicine, molecular imaging, and CT solutions. From ISO-certified service and expert clinical support to advanced equipment and education, Catalyst helps healthcare providers and OEM partners "See What's Possible" in diagnostic imaging.

About Westmoreland County Community College

Established in 1970, Westmoreland County Community College (Westmoreland) enrolls approximately 4,000 students in career preparation and associate to baccalaureate degree transfer programs. Students can choose from a variety of programs, including 63 associate degree options, 19 diploma programs and 50 certificate programs. The college has extended its reach with classes being conducted at the main campus in Youngwood, the Advanced Technology Center at RIDC-Westmoreland and education centers in Latrobe, Murrysville, New Kensington, Indiana and Uniontown, as well as online. In addition, the college offers short-term job training programs and personal enrichment courses through its Workforce and Community Engagement departments. The college's Public Safety Training Center is home to the Police Academy and training for first responders. Westmoreland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. For more information, visit

Press Contact:

Kate Kinsell

[email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst MedTech

