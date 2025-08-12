Chris Herrman Joins YMX Logistics As Chief Financial Officer
"Chris's deep expertise in capital markets, M&A, and systems integration makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team," said Matt Yearling, CEO of YMX Logistics. "His track record aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and customer-first culture."
"I'm thrilled to join YMX at this exciting moment," Herrman said. "The company's rapid growth, relentless focus on customers, and commitment to innovation are exactly the qualities that motivate me. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and board of directors to drive sustainable financial performance and strategic initiatives."
Prior to YMX Logistics, Herrman's career includes CFO roles at Data Clean, SMBC Rail Services, and Mitsui Rail Capital, where he has demonstrated a successful track record in growing businesses both organically and through M&A, building teams, and leading organizations through capital and liquidity events. Herrman holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
About YMX Logistics
YMX Logistics is trusted by the world's largest shippers and specializes in sustainable and optimized, integrated yard logistics, spotting and shuttling services, and yard management technology solutions. With a team that brings decades of experience working for large shippers, Silicon Valley innovators, and top-tier consulting firms, YMX delivers reliable and high-performance outsourced yard and transportation operations to enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies in the retail, manufacturing, and distribution sectors across North America. For more information, please visit ymxlogistics.
For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
Phone: (404) 421-8497
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE YMX Logistics
