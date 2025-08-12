Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Covering For Roadside Signs (CLM-755)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to conceal a sign from approaching traffic," said an inventor, from Canal Winchester, Ohio, "so I invented the SIGN COVER. My design would not create an eyesore, and it also could be used for advertising and communicating other important information to drivers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of quickly and easily concealing roadside signs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a plastic trash bag and duct tape. As a result, it offers a more attractive appearance, and it would not flap in the wind. The invention features a secure, weatherproof and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for road construction crews, governmental agencies, owners of billboards, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLM-755, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

