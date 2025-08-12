Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Covering For Roadside Signs (CLM-755)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to conceal a sign from approaching traffic," said an inventor, from Canal Winchester, Ohio, "so I invented the SIGN COVER. My design would not create an eyesore, and it also could be used for advertising and communicating other important information to drivers."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of quickly and easily concealing roadside signs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a plastic trash bag and duct tape. As a result, it offers a more attractive appearance, and it would not flap in the wind. The invention features a secure, weatherproof and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for road construction crews, governmental agencies, owners of billboards, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLM-755, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment