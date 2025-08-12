Milrose Consultants And Southfield Capital Announce Strategic Acquisition Of ARC Private Provider Services

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Milrose Consultants ("Milrose"), a leading national provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions, has completed the acquisition of ARC Private Provider Services, Inc. and Plans Runner, Inc., (collectively "ARC"). The acquisition of ARC represents Milrose's thirteenth acquisition since partnering with Southfield, and first in the Florida market.

ARC provides permitting and code compliance services, specializing in expediting the process for Florida customers through the state's Alternative Plans Review and Inspections Program. With a decade of experience, ARC has supported billions of dollars in public and private construction throughout Florida by providing expert plans review, permitting, and private provider services.

The partnership with ARC will allow Milrose to expand its core permitting and special inspections services into the South Florida market. ARC's strong regional footprint and longstanding relationships with building departments also enable Milrose to better serve national accounts operating in the region. Additionally, ARC introduces a complementary third-party review and inspection service, unique to Florida, that enhances Milrose's ability to offer faster permitting approvals and fully integrated inspection packages on major projects.

Ricardo Bermudez, President of ARC Private Provider Services, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Partnering with Milrose Consultants opens the door to new opportunities to deliver value across a broader range of markets and deepen relationships throughout the Milrose Companies. We're excited to merge our strengths to drive innovation in the industry across our permitting, Alternative Plans Review and Inspections Program offerings."

"We are excited to welcome Ricardo, Nate, and the very talented team at ARC into the Milrose family," said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose Consultants. "ARC's deep expertise in Florida permitting, private provider inspections, and third-party plan review expands our capabilities and strengthens our ability to deliver end-to-end code compliance solutions for clients with complex projects in key regional markets. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality support throughout every stage of the construction process, while enhancing our local presence and responsiveness in South Florida."

Southfield Partner, Chris Grambling, commented on the transaction, "The addition of ARC to Milrose represents another milestone in our mission to expand Milrose's geographic coverage and range of services as an end-to-end national provider of building compliance consulting. We are thrilled to collaborate with Ricardo, Nate, and their team as we deliver even greater value to our clients."

Wiggin and Dana LLP provided legal counsel and Monroe Capital provided financing to Milrose and Southfield Capital.

About Milrose Consultants

Milrose Consultants is the national leader in the field of building code consulting and municipal expediting with headquarters in New York City and offices nationwide. Customers rely on Milrose to provide end-to-end building compliance services that include permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, special inspections, façade inspections, due diligence & research, and other compliance solutions. Milrose provides high-end services across various large, growing industries, including commercial, multi-family residential, retail, industrial, healthcare, and academia.

For more information, please visit .

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 20 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Southfield Capital

