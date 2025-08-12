Electric Vehicle Security System Market Accelerates With 5.12% CAGR Growth, Says Towards Automotive

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Towards Automotive consultants, the global electric vehicle security system market is projected to reach approximately USD 77.92 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 47.29 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Ottawa, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electric vehicle security system market size stood at USD 49.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 77.92 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Automotive, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The electric vehicle security system market has been increasing in recent periods due to the high adoption of EVs, further fueling the market's growth. The electric vehicle security system helps to keep the EVs protected from theft, unauthorized access, or hacking.

By region, North America dominated the electric vehicle security system market, and the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment dominated and is continuing to dominate the electric vehicle security system market due to its high demand.

By component type, By sales channel, the OEM segment dominated and is continuing to dominate the electric vehicle security system market, whereas the aftermarket segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

The electric vehicle security system market is observing a huge boom in the recent period due to multiple factors aiding the market's growth. High adoption of EVs globally due to their sustainability, performance, and fuel-cost saving factor is one of the major growth factors for the electric vehicle security system market. Along with the growth of the EV market, the concern for its safety is also increasing, further enhancing the growth of the electric vehicle security system market.

The safety market involves the use of technologically advanced features such as sensors, anti-theft systems , and various other similar safety features. They help in keeping the EV protected from theft, unauthorized access, or hacking that may reveal personal information. Another major factor helping the electric vehicle security system market growth is government initiatives to promote the adoption of EVs. The main purpose of such an initiative is to help maintain sustainability and lower overall carbon footprint levels.

Top 5 EV Security System Players & Their Key Contributions

Israeli startup offering the, which automates cybersecurity lifecycle management and ensures compliance with new UN cybersecurity standards (CSMS). They've secured deals with OEMs like Daimler Trucks, BMW Group, Marelli, Siemens, and Valeo.(now PlaxidityX, part of Continental/Electrobit)Provides intrusion prevention systems, real-time in-vehicle network protection, OTA update security, and secure V2V communications. Acquired by Continental in 2017.Israeli firm that delivers embedded cybersecurity solutions protecting ECUs and the CAN bus from intrusions and malware, enabling secure software operations at runtime inside vehicles.Leads in cloud-based automotive cybersecurity with platforms for monitoring and analyzing vehicle fleets at scale. Their off-board solution provides threat detection and exposure visibility across connected vehicle ecosystems.(Samsung subsidiary)Offersfor EVs, including secure OTA updates, threat detection, encryption, and intrusion prevention by leveraging its expertise in connected car technologies.

AI-powered systems with theft alerts are helping the growth of the electric vehicle security system market.

Cloud platforms are also helping the growth of the market as they help consumers in case of any technical issue faced by the EV, with enabled access for monitoring and control of features.

Advanced security features such as biometrics, encryption lock systems, and various similar security features also help the growth of the market by enhancing the security system. GPS tracking, enabling real-time monitoring and tracking, is also elevating the security standards of EVs, helping the market's growth.

Drivers

What are the growth drivers of the Electric Vehicle Security System Market?

There are multiple factors helping the growth of the electric vehicle security system market in recent times. High adoption of EVs is one of the major factors in the market's growth. Government initiatives to promote EVs are another big factor helping the growth of the market. High demand for technologically advanced security features to lower the chances of theft is the major reason for the growth of the market. Companies today are enabling their EVs with high-tech security systems by understanding the consumer demand. Stringent regulations to be followed for the safety of EVs are also fueling the market's growth.

Challenge

Vulnerabilities in the Security System may hamper the Market's Growth

The technologically advanced security systems enabled in EVs today by automotive companies rely on complex networks. These networks, at times, can be hacked or may be vulnerable to cyberattacks as well. Hence, such issues may hamper the market's growth. Data breach due to increased use of cloud services is another risk factor restraining the electric vehicle security system market growth.

Opportunity

Advanced Technology helping the Market's Growth

One of the major opportunities helping the market's growth in the forecast period is the use of advanced technology in electric vehicle security systems. It helps to enhance the security levels of an EV, lowering the chances of theft and unauthorized access to the vehicle. Use of technological options such as biometric locks, authentication factors, and anti-theft systems all help to enhance the EVs' security, further fueling the electric vehicle security system market growth. RFID-blocking key sleeves, intrusion detection systems, and endpoint protection are also some of the technologically advanced features helpful for the market's growth.

Segmental Analysis

By Vehicle Type

The Passenger Vehicles Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

The passenger vehicles segment dominated the electric vehicle security system market due to its high adoption globally, due to multiple advantageous features of the vehicle. The form of vehicle is highly used globally due to its sustainability factor and high performance, helping people to travel long distances with ease. EVs also allow the elimination of the fuel and extra servicing costs incurred by ICVs, further fueling the market's growth.

Passenger EVs' security systems are essential to lower the threat of theft or unauthorized access. Hence, the segment dominated the electric vehicle security system market. Advanced security solutions also help to lower the vulnerabilities faced due to network issues or software issues, helping to strengthen the market.

The commercial vehicle segment of the electric vehicle security system market is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to an array of reasons. Rising adoption of EVs in the commercial segment for sustainable fleet management and to lower the overall carbon footprint is helping the market's growth. Government initiatives to promote the use of EVs are also helping the market's growth. The government also provides various subsidies, schemes, and funds to enhance the use of EVs in the commercial segment to enhance sustainability.

By Component Type

The Sensors Segment Led the Market in 2024

The sensors segment dominated the electric vehicle security system market due to multiple reasons, helping to enhance the security of an EV. Sensors help to analyze an EV's overall performance, along with aiding the vehicle's security as well. With the help of sensors, the companies are enabling the use of biometric locks in an EV, which is helpful for owners to enhance the vehicle's security. It helps in lowering the danger of rising theft. Motion sensors used in an electric vehicle security system help to detect unusual movement of the vehicle and alert the owner in the form of an alarm and other similar means.

The actuator segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its technological advancements, helping the electric vehicle security system market grow. The actuators in an EV help to enable access to electric motors, solenoids, door locks, trunk releases, and various other things, and hence are crucial for an EV. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period. The system is also enabled with features like GPS tracking and biometric locks, further enhancing the security of the vehicle.

By Sales Channel

The OEM Segment Held the Largest Share in 2024

The OEM segment dominated and is continuing to dominate the electric vehicle security system market due to multiple features. The OEM segment includes the manufacturing of security systems by the vehicle manufacturers. Hence, it helps to ensure the quality of the system. OEMs are enhancing the security systems to improve the convenience and user confidence, further fueling the market's growth. OEMs are integrating security features in EVs these days, such as remote-less key entry, smart sensors, and smartphone integration for enhanced security of the EV.

The aftermarket segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its high demand for smooth functioning of the vehicle and maintaining its security as well. The segment involves the sale of security systems like alarms, remote-less key entry systems, and biometric locks, GPS tracking systems, sensors, and immobilizers, to strengthen the security of the vehicle. The growing demand for enhanced security features to lower theft is another helpful factor enabling the segment's growth in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Which Region Dominated the Electric Vehicle Security System Market in 2024?

North America dominated the electric vehicle security system market due to the rising number of EVs in the region, further enhancing the demand for its security as well. Government regulations for the use of EVs for sustainability and lower carbon emissions are also helping the market's growth. The government schemes and funds helping personal and commercial sectors to adopt EVs are also helping the growth of the electric vehicle security system market. Increasing vehicle thefts in the region, further demanding the enhanced use of security systems, is another major factor helping the growth of the segment.

What to Expect from Asian Countries in Electric Vehicle Security System Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the expected timeframe due to high adoption of EVs in the region. The government subsidies, schemes, and initiatives are helping EV adoption grow further, fueling the market's growth. Advanced security technologies such as biometric locks, GPS tracking, and different types of sensors help to lower the danger of theft and hence help to enhance the market's growth in the foreseen period. Countries like China and India contribute significantly to the electric vehicle security system market growth in the region.

Recent Developments in the Electric Vehicle Security System Market



In June 2025, Huntsman announced the launch of its new intumescent polyurethane coating system designed to enhance passive fire protection in electric vehicles. The main aim of the launch is to preserve the structural integrity in case of fire or thermal incident. In December 2024, the Volvo EX30 electric SUV secured 5 5-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash test. The India-bond electric vehicle was the smallest among the Swedish electric cars lined up for the test. The car is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2025.

Electric Vehicle Security System Market Companies



Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Automotive LLP

Nissin Kogyo

Hitachi Automotive Systems Limited

Knorr-Bremse AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG ADVICS CO., LTD.

Electric Vehicle Security System Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

By Component



Sensor

ECU

Actuator Other Components

By Sales Channel



OEM Aftermarket

By Geography

North America



United States

Canada Rest of North America



Europe



Germany

France

United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa



South Africa The rest of the Middle East and Africa

