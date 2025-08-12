Beyondtrust Selected For INC. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies



Independent Identity Security leader recognized for sustained growth and innovation amid market consolidation BeyondTrust's identity-first platform and customer-centric approach drive continued market success

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege TM, today announced it has been named to the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list reflects BeyondTrust's commitment to delivering identity-first security at scale,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO of BeyondTrust.“Our rapid growth underscores a simple truth: identity security isn't just a feature, it's foundational to every modern cybersecurity strategy. While others expand by acquisition, we build innovation from the inside out, with identity as our core mission, and we're proud to be recognized by Inc. Magazine.”

BeyondTrust protects over 20,000 customers worldwide, including more than 75 of the Fortune 100, with proven, integrated solutions that reduce risk, simplify compliance, and scale with business needs.

The company's identity-first platform and long-standing focus on customer success have earned consistent recognition as a leader across major analyst reports and industry accolades, including:



Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Privileged Access Management (six years running)

The Forrester WaveTM for Privileged Identity Management (2018 through 2025)

GigaOm Radar for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) (2025)

KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Secrets Management (2025)

Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Industry Leadership (2025)

Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Innovators Award (2025) Multi-year CRN 5-Star Partner Rating



This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while managing economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and talent market shifts. As Inc. Editor-in-Chief Mike Hofman commented,“These companies didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Strategic innovation is a key driver of growth in 2025, demonstrated by the launch of transformative solutions, including:



The BeyondTrust Pathfinder platform , an AI-powered unified identity security platform that integrates identity, entitlement, and access governance into a single interface.

The True PrivilegeTM Graph , an AI-driven capability that reveals hidden attack paths across hybrid and cloud environments and helps organizations reduce their identity attack surface proactively. The Identity Security Risk Assessment , a free service designed to illuminate identity attack surfaces so organizations can access critical security insights to better manage risk and reduce vulnerabilities, fostering a more resilient cybersecurity landscape.



Organizations looking to illuminate where they may be at risk from identity-based threats can sign up for BeyondTrust's free Identity Security Risk Service at: .

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 ranks U.S.-based, privately held companies based on three-year revenue growth from 2021–2024. To qualify, companies must have been independent and generating revenue by March 31, 2021, with minimum revenues of $100,000 in 2021 and $2 million in 2024. The list provides a snapshot of entrepreneurial achievement in the independent business sector.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to PrivilegeTM. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at .

