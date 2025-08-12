Talkingparents Takes Home 11Th Accolade For Support Network Initiative
In recent years, TalkingParents has broadened communication efforts to provide co-parents with additional forums to receive helpful guidance in their co-parenting journeys. Through deliberate and expertly curated influencer content in 2024, they integrated an effective strategy that earned them the Award of Distinction.
“This recognition is a testament to the incredible work being done and to the innovative minds we have at TalkingParents,” said Heather Ruiz, TalkingParents director of marketing.“Our work is important to our community of co-parents, and it means a great deal for it to be recognized at the state level. Knowing that our efforts to build a strong support system for those going through divorce or separation are appreciated, and that we gave parents another valuable resource to help with the challenges they face, is tremendously rewarding.”
With a trusted reputation for delivering high-quality, free resources for co-parents and families, TalkingParents continues to focus on providing supplementary content that anyone can access.
Its Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar series and social media campaigns are two successful examples of their work to build a free support network in the space. These initiatives have so far connected tens of thousands of parents from across the world with expert advice and counsel on navigating various parenting topics.
Now, adding to its list of accolades, TalkingParents has the Award of Distinction to go alongside seven American Advertising Awards and three other FPRA Golden Image Awards it earned since 2022.
“We want to leverage our creative ability to optimize communication from TalkingParents,” said Ruiz.“The way information is received changes constantly. It's about adapting your strategy, and we're doing that to meet our audience in the places they go for answers.”
####
About TalkingParents
TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.
