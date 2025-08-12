What A Story Named Best Explainer Video Company By An B2B Agency Rating Platform
San Jose, California, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What a Story , a globally recognized explainer video company , today announced its inclusion in Clutch.co's list of the Top 15 Explainer Video Companies Worldwide . This prestigious accolade reflects the agency's commitment to transforming complex business ideas into visually engaging, results-driven video content.
What a Story, an award-winning explainer video company specializing in animated and live-action content for SaaS, AI & Tech Productsa leading B2B ratings and reviews platform, assessed hundreds of creative agencies across multiple performance metrics including client satisfaction, industry expertise, and service delivery. What a Story distinguished itself through consistent client praise and a proven ability to deliver custom explainer videos that clarify messaging and enhance brand value.
Established in 2015, What a Story has grown from a boutique branding agency into a full-scale creative video production studio. With over 25 team members based across India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, the company specializes in animated and live-action videos for startups, enterprise clients, and global brands across industries like SaaS, FinTech, EdTech, Health tech, and AI products.
To date, What a Story has completed over 1100 video projects, earning a reputation for high-impact storytelling, reliability, and innovation. Interested brands can explore their portfolio or schedule a conversation with their team to discuss upcoming projects. For a deeper look at their methodology, check out their educational video .
What a Story's team - the faces behind the explainer video company known for turning ideas into impactful visuals
About What a Story
What a Story is a full-service explainer video company founded in 2015. With a global team of creatives and strategists, the agency helps brands simplify complex concepts through premium animated and live-action videos. What a Story works with organizations across industries to produce compelling content that drives clarity, engagement, and growth. To start a project or inquire about their services, visit their contact page .
