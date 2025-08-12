Workers' Compensation Representation Grows In Reading And Exeter With Lowenthal & Abrams Tackling Job Injury Claims In PA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. , a Philadelphia-based law firm, has expanded its workers' compensation legal services into Reading and Exeter, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the rights of injured workers throughout Pennsylvania . As job-related injuries continue to affect individuals across diverse industries, the firm is enhancing its efforts to deliver assertive legal representation for those suffering from workplace injuries, occupational illnesses, and the long-term consequences of job-related accidents.









The expansion arrives at a critical moment, with increasing reports of construction site injuries, manufacturing accidents, repetitive stress injuries, and toxic exposure claims across Berks County. From slip and fall accidents in warehouses to crush injuries on factory floors, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. addresses a full range of work-related incidents. By handling cases involving both temporary disability and permanent impairment, the firm aims to secure fair and complete access to medical benefits, lost wages, and vocational rehabilitation for injured employees.

Pennsylvania workers seeking legal guidance regarding their rights under the Workers' Compensation Act are encouraged to contact Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. for a confidential case review. The firm offers legal representation for employees dealing with denied workers' comp claims, delayed medical treatment, or disputes with insurance carriers and employers. More information is available at

The firm's workers' compensation practice houses a full suite of legal support to help employees recover workers' compensation benefits while also preserving rights for personal injury claims when applicable. Industrial injuries-such as construction accidents, burn injuries, or healthcare injuries-often generate significant medical bills and ongoing medical costs. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. assists clients in filing worker compensation claims, ensures that medical treatment coordination meets regulatory standards, and guides the entire legal process to maximize recovery.

When workplace injuries result in Temporary Total Disability (TTD) or Permanent Partial Disability (PPD), affected workers may also qualify for long term disability or disability insurance coverage. The legal team supports claimants through layers of legal paperwork and appeals to insurance companies, ensuring that all medical documentation and medical records are correctly submitted. Quick action is essential due to Pennsylvania's statute of limitations, and Lowenthal & Abrams helps navigate these legal circumstances to secure ongoing income support and healthcare benefits.

Vehicle accidents-where employees are involved in work-related car crashes or transportation incidents-often trigger overlapping remedies. In such cases, medical bills may be covered under workers' comp while personal injury claims against negligent third parties address compensation beyond wage-loss benefits. The firm's attorneys review accident scenes, evaluate damages, and coordinate both claim types for comprehensive client recovery.

Construction injuries and healthcare-sector incidents often fall under the firm's broader practice area of industrial injury law. In addition to standard workers' compensation cases, the firm pursues civil actions when personal injury claims arise from defective machinery, negligent contractors, or unsafe practices. This dual-layer legal approach ensures injured workers have access to all possible avenues for compensation under the legal system.

Lowenthal & Abrams applies a client-centered approach to manage both short- and long-term injury claims, covering everything from the initial application for workers' compensation benefits through trial preparation or legal process for denied claims. The firm consistently works to minimize disruptions to recovery while addressing ongoing needs-from medical treatment coordination to Settlement negotiations-ensuring that injured employees are supported throughout every step of the legal journey.

Backed by decades of litigation in work-related injury claims, the attorneys at Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. understand the impact of occupational injuries on financial stability and long-term health. The firm advocates for clients involved in cases such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, chemical burns, and hearing loss stemming from industrial environments. Complex medical issues, such as those involving diagnostic delays or chronic pain disorders, are addressed with detailed evidence including medical reports, witness testimony, and job site documentation.

In addition to representing victims of acute injuries, the firm handles claims involving repetitive motion disorders, carpal tunnel syndrome, and musculoskeletal strain from prolonged physical labor. These cases often require navigating disputes over independent medical examinations (IMEs), impairment ratings, and functional capacity evaluations. Legal strategies are adapted to the specifics of each case, particularly when confronting employer retaliation, termination after injury, or denial of light-duty accommodations.

Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. also addresses work injury claims involving third-party liability, allowing for potential civil claims in addition to standard workers' compensation benefits. Incidents involving defective machinery, unsafe equipment, or negligence by subcontractors may open pathways for a personal injury lawsuit or product liability claim alongside the workers' comp process. These legal remedies aim to pursue additional compensation for pain and suffering, future medical expenses, and other damages not typically covered by standard wage-loss benefits.

Across Reading, Exeter, and surrounding regions, workers employed in warehousing, transportation, healthcare, and construction trades often face significant exposure to hazardous working conditions. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. is expanding its presence in Berks County to meet the legal needs of these labor sectors, offering legal solutions for cases involving occupational disease, scaffolding falls, machinery entanglement, and workplace violence. By compiling detailed incident reports, securing expert witnesses, and pursuing thorough negotiations with claims adjusters, the firm aims to maximize recovery for those facing injury on the job.

With Pennsylvania's strict deadlines for filing a workers' comp claim and appealing denial notices, injured employees must act quickly to preserve their legal rights. Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. provides legal counsel from the initial claim filing to administrative hearings, mediation, and courtroom litigation. The firm also assists in obtaining lump-sum settlements and structured payment agreements where appropriate, ensuring long-term financial security for claimants.

The firm continues to monitor statewide trends in workplace safety violations, OSHA investigations, and changes to Pennsylvania labor laws affecting injured employees. By staying abreast of legislative updates and procedural shifts, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. remains equipped to provide effective legal guidance for those pursuing fair treatment under the state's compensation system.

About Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C.:

Based in Philadelphia and serving clients throughout Pennsylvania, Lowenthal & Abrams, P.C. handles cases involving workers' compensation, medical malpractice, and personal injury law. The firm's mission is to defend the rights of individuals injured through no fault of their own, ensuring access to justice and fair compensation.









