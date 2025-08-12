Conventional Refinery New-Build And Expansion Projects Outlook To 2030 Global Refinery Projects Set For Expansion With 315 Projects Slated To Begin Operations By 2030
Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conventional Refinery New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global conventional refinery projects landscape is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2030, primarily due to rising energy demand in emerging economies, and ongoing modernization of existing refineries.
Among the upcoming conventional refinery projects that are likely to commence operations during 2025 to 2030, expansion projects are at the forefront constituting 315 of the total 475 proposed projects. The remaining 160 are new build projects.
Report Scope
- Count of global conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2025 to 2030 by type and development stage Global conventional refinery projects capacity additions by type, region, and key countries for 2025 to 2030 Count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions that are expected to start operations from 2025 to 2030 Details of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2025 to 2030 (including for key secondary units)
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the count, capacity, development stage, and the total project cost outlook of major conventional refinery projects that are expected to start operations during 2025 to 2030 Gain insights on the count, cost, capacity, and key details of major coking, catalytic cracker, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, alkylation, and reformer unit project expansions from 2025 to 2030 Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong conventional refinery projects data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the global conventional refinery industry Assess your competitor's upcoming conventional refinery projects globally
Key Topics Covered:
Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook
- Key Highlights Global Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Type and Key Units Conventional Refinery Projects Outlook by Development Stage Conventional Refinery Capacity Additions by Type, Region, and Key Countries Conventional Refinery Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries Major Refinery New Build and Expansion Projects
Global CDU Expansion Projects Outlook
- CDU Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage CDU Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major CDU Expansion Projects
Global Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook
- Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Hydrotreater Units Expansion Projects
Global Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook
- Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Hydrocracker Units Expansion Projects
Global Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook
- Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Catalytic Cracker Units Expansion Projects
Global Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook
- Coking Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Coking Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Coking Units Expansion Projects
Global Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook
- Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Alkylation Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Alkylation Units Expansion Projects
Global Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook
- Reformer Units Expansion Projects Outlook by Development Stage Reformer Units Expansion Projects Capacity Additions and Project Cost by Key Countries Major Reformer Units Expansion Projects
