International Community Urged To Examine May 2025 Cross-Border Hostilities Resulting In Civilian Casualties

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ISLAMABAD, PK, ICT, PAKISTAN, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calls are being made for an impartial international review of events that took place on 7 and 8 May 2025, during which cross-border hostilities - described in official Pakistani statements as Indian aggression, Operation Sindoor , reportedly resulted in civilian casualties in Pakistan's Punjab province and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.According to accounts compiled from survivor statements, photographic documentation, and official reports, missile and artillery strikes during those two days are reported to have caused the deaths of at least 31 civilians, including women and children, and injured several others. Damage to residential areas, mosques, and marketplaces has also been reported. Independent verification of these accounts has been recommended.Several international legal frameworks are considered relevant for examining these events:Geneva Conventions of 1949 & Additional Protocol I (Article 51(2)) - Prohibition of attacks directed against civilians.Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (Article 8) - Classification of certain acts as war crimes.International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) (Articles 6 and 7) - Protection of the right to life and prohibition of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) - Protection of women in situations of armed conflict.The suggested steps for the international community include:Issuing formal statements reaffirming the protection of civilians in armed conflict and addressing the reported Indian aggression.Supporting independent, internationally-led investigations with full access to affected areas.Exploring appropriate legal, humanitarian, and reparative measures for those affected, in line with applicable international frameworks.Stakeholders emphasize that a transparent and impartial examination is essential to uphold international humanitarian principles, protect civilian populations, and promote accountability in accordance with the rule of law.

