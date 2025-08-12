AI-Powered Imaging Diagnostics Set To Hit US$9.73Bn By 2033 As Algorithms Revolutionize Radiology Datam Intelligence

AI-Powered Imaging Diagnostics Market

AI-powered imaging diagnostics is on a steep growth trajectory benefiting from 22.3% CAGR and broad adoption across modalities like CT, MRI, and ultrasound.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI-powered imaging diagnostics are transforming healthcare by enhancing disease detection and optimizing imaging workflows. According to DataM Intelligence, the market is expanding rapidly, supported by diverse modalities spanning CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, and PET, with software, hardware, and services components driving growth across applications like radiology, oncology, and neurology.Download Latest Edition Sample Report (Corporate Emails get Priority Access):Market Growth & Segmentation Insights. CAGR and Market Trajectory:The AI-powered imaging diagnostics market is expected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR between 2025 and 2033. Market forecasts show the global AI powered imaging diagnostics market will rise from about USD 1.61 billion in 2024 to USD 9.73 billion by 2033.. By Component:Software dominates, with platforms and AI tools being the primary growth driver.. By Modality & Application:Modalities like CT, MRI, and X-ray capture the major market share. Applications are skewed toward critical fields oncology, neurology, cardiology, orthopedic, and breast imaging where AI enhances early detection and workflow efficiency.. By End-User:Hospitals lead adoption, followed by diagnostic centers and academic/research institutions.Key Market Players and Innovation LandscapeLeading Companies Include:deepc GmbH, Qure, DeepTek, Philips, Tempus AI, Rayscape, Infervision, Rad AI, Brainomix, and AIKENIST.Innovation Spotlight:. AI not only assists image interpretation but also improves image quality-reducing noise, enabling lower radiation doses, and fast enhancement of MR or CT images.. Nvidia, in collaboration with GE and IQVIA, is driving AI-powered image enhancement and workflow optimization efforts in healthcare.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report:Recent developments:In May 2025, Better Medicine launched BMVision Kidney, the first CE-certified AI solution for kidney cancer detection, designed to assist radiologists in detecting, classifying, and measuring kidney tumors on contrast-enhanced CT scans, aiming to improve early-stage diagnosis and streamline cancer pathways.In February 2025, Harrison, an AI-powered medical diagnostic support and workflow solution developer, announced its US expansion, backed by US$112 million of Series C funding, which will also fuel its product roadmap and growth in the UK, EMEA, and APAC.Regional Market Dynamics. North America leads with the largest share, supported by infrastructure, regulatory clarity, and dense AI adoption.. Europe also sees robust growth, spurred by digital health funding and healthcare innovation programs.. Asia-Pacific, particularly countries like Japan and China, represents the fastest-growing region, driven by rising healthcare demand and technology adoption.Barriers, Validation Needs & Future OutlookChallenges to Address:. Clinical Validation: Many AI imaging tools lack large-scale prospective validation studies, limiting broader clinical adoption.. Data Access & Diversity: AI R&D suffers from data imbalance less than 10% of training data comes from Asia despite representing over 60% of the global population.. Privacy & Regulation: In Japan, cultural and legal constraints on data sharing are delaying AI integration in healthcare, though regulatory bodies are exploring partially anonymous data frameworks to bridge the gap.The Road Ahead. Scalable AI Integration: Partnerships, like those between Quibim and Philips in Europe, are enhancing diagnostic confidence through automated image segmentation and biomarker analytics.. Workflow Optimization: AI tools capable of highlighting image anomalies, pre-reading scans, and enhancing image clarity are shortening turnaround times and improving outcomes.As technological maturity aligns with regulatory adaptation and expanded dataset access, AI-powered imaging diagnostics is positioned to emerge as a pivotal element in modern healthcare boasting substantial accuracy improvements, workflow efficiencies, and potential cost reductions.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with 2 Days FREE Trial Access of DataM Subscription Now!:✅ Technology Roadmap Analysis✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Pipeline Analysis For Drugs Discovery✅ Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Competitive LandscapeHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:Related Reports:Medical Imaging MarketMedical Imaging Information Systems Market

Sai Kumar

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

877-441-4866

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.