Indian Navy Undertakes First-Ever Submarine Rescue Seat Certification For South African Navy

New Delhi: Marking a significant milestone in international naval cooperation, Indian Navy has successfully undertaken the first-ever Submarine Rescue Seat Certification for a friendly foreign navy. The certification was carried out for the South African Navy, which paves the way for the implementation of the Submarine Rescue and Cooperation Implementation Agreement signed between the two navies in September 2024.

Strengthening bilateral ties, the #IndianNavy successfully undertook the Rescue Seat Certification of the #SouthAfricanNavy Submarine SAS Manthatisi, a first for any Friendly Foreign Navy certification will now enable implementation of the Submarine Rescue and Cooperation... twitter/MI0tBFhZNL

- SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 12, 2025

The Submarine Rescue and Cooperation Implementation Agreement

On September 2024, Indian Navy chief Admiral DK Tripathi and his South African Navy Vice Admiral Monde Lobese signed the Submarine Rescue and Cooperation Implementation Agreement, enabling the Indian Navy to provide rescue assistance to South African Navy submarine crews in the unfortunate event of distress, by deploying the Indian Navy's Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV).

“The certification process involved rigorous training and evaluation, demonstrating the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing maritime safety and operational readiness,” an official said.

The successful execution of this certification marks a new chapter in the strategic partnership between India and South Africa, reinforcing their shared vision for a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.