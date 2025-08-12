Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kandi Technologies Stock Surged Over 5% In Pre-Market Today And There's A CATL Angle

2025-08-12 10:12:26
Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) announced Tuesday that its subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., has signed a framework agreement with lithium-ion battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL). 

The deal makes Kandi's subsidiary the new hardware supplier within CATL's fast-growing battery swap network in China. It also secures China Battery Exchange's participation in CATL's expansive 'Ten Thousand Station Plan.'

