Holley Performance Brands Partners With Callaway Cars To Develop Performance Packages For GM Trucks, Suvs

Holley Performance Brands (HLLY) and Callaway Cars on Tuesday announced a partnership to launch a line of performance packages for General Motors' (GM) trucks and SUVs.

The two companies specialize in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, and their partnership will focus on building scalable, high-performance vehicle solutions for popular GM models, such as Silverado, Sierra, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, and Escalade, as well as the iconic Corvette.

Packages will vary in price, up to premium-level“Pinnacle” versions, Holley Performance said.

