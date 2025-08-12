Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holley Performance Brands Partners With Callaway Cars To Develop Performance Packages For GM Trucks, Suvs

2025-08-12 10:12:24
Holley Performance Brands (HLLY) and Callaway Cars on Tuesday announced a partnership to launch a line of performance packages for General Motors' (GM) trucks and SUVs.

The two companies specialize in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, and their partnership will focus on building scalable, high-performance vehicle solutions for popular GM models, such as Silverado, Sierra, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, and Escalade, as well as the iconic Corvette.

Packages will vary in price, up to premium-level“Pinnacle” versions, Holley Performance said.

