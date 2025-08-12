Growing Wellbeing National Allotments Week 2025 Begins

The National Allotment Society is proud to launch National Allotments Week 2025 (11–17 August), celebrating the powerful role that allotments play in supporting physical, mental, and nutritional wellbeing for people across the UK.

Timed with this year's theme -“Allotments and Wellbeing” - the Society is releasing new national survey findings showing that allotments are much more than places to grow food. They are vital lifelines for community connection, exercise, and mental health support - especially in an era of rising stress, food insecurity, and shrinking green spaces.

Key findings include:



88.1% of plot holders said allotments benefit their physical health, scoring them 8 or above.

62.9% gave a perfect 10/10 for mental health benefits.

80.3% said their allotment helped them build social connections. 89.2% said they eat more fresh fruit and veg as a result of growing their own.

Mike Farrell, Chairman of the National Allotment Society, said:

“An allotment isn't just a piece of land - it's a sanctuary, a source of pride, and a powerful tool for public health. We're calling on policymakers, councils, and planners to recognise the value allotments bring to communities and ensure they are protected for future generations.”

The Society is also urging local authorities to invest in allotment infrastructure, improve access in underserved areas, and explore partnerships with schools, charities, and social prescribing networks.

Throughout National Allotments Week, events and member webinars will spotlight the benefits of allotment life - from growing your own to building new friendships.

A full breakdown of the National Allotment Survey 2025 is now available on the NAS website .